‘Mahindra Javelin’ Name Trademarked, New SUV Name?

Following Neeraj Chopra’s Gold Medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mahindra & Mahindra filed trademark for the name ‘Javelin’ in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to launch the new XUV700 in the Indian market in the coming days. It will have a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be available in 5- and 7-seat configurations. Ahead of the new SUV’s launch, we’ve come across an interesting development; the homegrown UV maker has trademarked the name ‘Javelin’ in India.

The manufacturer has filed two trademarks, ‘Mahindra Javelin’ and ‘Javelin by Mahindra’. Now, hearing the word Javelin instantly brings to mind Olympian Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on 7th August 2021. The trademark application for both the names was filed on 9th August!

M&M had previously announced that it will gift an XUV700 to the athlete in appreciation of his performance. This leads us to believe that this trademark filing could very well be related to the XUV700. Perhaps the manufacturer could use this name for the performance-spec version of this upcoming SUV, or perhaps on a special edition version.

It should be noted that Tata Safari, one of the closest rivals of the forthcoming XUV700, has a special ‘Adventure Persona’ edition on sale as well. This special version only gets visual upgrades though, and does not feature any mechanical changes to the vehicle. Mahindra could take a similar route, with the introduction of a ‘Javelin’ edition for the SUV.

Also, instead of a visual upgrade, this could be a performance trim of the XUV700. Another possible use of this name could be for a coupe-style SUV. Mahindra has already green-lit development of its first-ever SUV coupe, codenamed ‘W620’, and the Javelin name would be well suited here. Lastly, this might be the name of an entirely new product.

The UV maker has a lot of new models in the pipeline and could be planning to use this name for one of these upcoming vehicles. Of course, these are all speculations, and we’d have to wait for more info to be available before we can be sure. It should also be noted that not every trademark filing results in a production model; some trademarks are simply lost in limbo.