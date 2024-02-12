Mahindra January 2024 Sales Analysis – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, Thar

Mahindra posted a domestic tally of 43,068 units in January 2024 as against 33,040 units with a YoY sales growth of 30.4 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a cumulative domestic tally of 43,068 units in the first month of the new calendar year as against 33,040 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 30.4 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer finished fourth in the overall standings with a YoY market share gain of 1.4 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of December 2023 with 35,171 units, a MoM sales growth of 22.5 per cent was noted. The Mahindra Scorpio range finished on top of the sales charts as the combined sales of the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 14,293 units as against 8,715 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 64 per cent.

The Mahindra Bolero MUV has been on sale for two decades and its consistency has been mighty impressive in terms of garnering sales. The Bolero has been a popular choice for customers in the rural and sub-urbs and last month, it posted a domestic tally of 9,964 units as against 8,574 units in January 2023 with a YoY sales increase of 16 per cent.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Mahindra Scorpio (64%) 14,293 8,715 2. Mahindra Bolero (16%) 9,964 8,574 3. Mahindra XUV700 (25%) 7,206 5,787 4. Mahindra Thar (37%) 6,059 4,410 5. Mahindra XUV300 (-11%) 4,817 5,390 6. Mahindra XUV400 697 – 7. Mahindra Marazzo (-80%) 32 164

Only a few weeks ago, Mahindra expanded the XUV700’s lineup with the introduction of the six-seater variant with a middle-row captain seating arrangement. The popular SUV garnered a total of 7,206 units last month as against 5,787 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY jump of 25 per cent.

The Mahindra Thar finished in the fourth position ahead of XUV300, XUV400 and Marazzo. The lifestyle off-road SUV recorded a total of 6,059 units against 4,410 units with a growth of 37 per cent. The XUV300 came in fifth with 4,817 units against 5,390 units with a YoY drop of 11 per cent.

The recently updated XUV400 slotted in at sixth with 697 units. The five-door Thar and XUV300 facelift are waiting to be launched in the coming months in India. The Mahindra Marazzo posted just 32 units as against 164 units with a YoY sales decline of 80 per cent.