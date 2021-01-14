Mahindra January 2021 Discounts – Bolero, XUV300, Scorpio, Alturas

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering some attractive discounts on its vehicles this new year, which you can check out below

A few automakers are beginning the year 2021 by announcing New Year discounts and offers on their vehicles. Mahindra & Mahindra has done the same, and there are a few lucrative deals available here. On the brand’s entry-level model, the KUV100 NXT, a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,000 is available (depending on the model), along with an exchange bonus of 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

On the XUV300, a cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000 is available on the petrol variants, while on the diesel models, the discount is higher, up to Rs. 10,000. Regardless of the model, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500 and free accessories worth Rs. 5,000.

Mahindra Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs. 3,500 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. There is an exchange bonus available, worth Rs. 10,000, along with a free shield warranty for the 4th year. The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched only a few months ago, thus there isn’t any discount available on it currently.

Mahindra Cars New Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash Discount + Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount + Additional Benefits Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,000 + 0 Mahindra XUV300 (Petrol) Up to Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 25,000 Rs. 4,500 + Free accessories worth Rs. 5000 Mahindra XUV300 (Diesel) Up to Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 25,000 Rs. 4,500 + Free accessories worth Rs. 5000 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 3,500 + Rs. 10,000 Rs. 4,000 + 4th-year additional warranty Mahindra Thar – – Mahindra Marazzo (M2 trim) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 6,000 +0 Mahindra Marazzo (M4, M6 trims) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 6,000 +0 Mahindra Scorpio Up to Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 4,500 + Free accessories worth Rs. 10,000 Mahindra XUV500 (W5, W7 trims) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,500 + Free accessories worth Rs. 10,000 Mahindra XUV500 (W9, W11 trims) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,500 + Free accessories worth Rs. 10,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh + Rs. 50,000 Rs. 16,000 + Rs. 20,000

The Marazzo gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the base ‘M2’ trim, and Rs. 15,000 on other (M4 and M6) trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 are also available. On the Scorpio, buyers can avail a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500, along with an exchange bonus of 15,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 10,000.

On XUV500, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on W5 and W7 trims, while the same on W9 and W11 trims is worth Rs. 20,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 9,000, and free accessories worth Rs. 10,000.

On Mahindra’s flagship model, the Alturas G4, a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 16,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 20,000.