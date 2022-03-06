Mahindra Holi Discounts [March 2022] – XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, Alturas

In March 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra is offering Holi season deals on its SUVs and MPVs, with benefits worth up to Rs. 3.02 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has rolled out some attractive deals on its passenger cars this month, as a bonus for the Holi season. If you were planning to book a new car this Holi, then the discounts on M&M’s SUVs and MPVs are sure to get you excited! Keep reading ahead to check out these offers.

The most affordable model in M&M’s lineup – KUV100 NXT – has a cash discount worth up to Rs. 38,055 on offer, depending on the variant chosen. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available on the little crossover this month.

On XUV300, a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 is available, along with free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also being offered on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Mahindra Thar has no official deals and discounts available on it.

Mahindra Bolero has no cash discount on offer, but it does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Free accessories worth Rs. 6,000 are also available on it. On Bolero Neo, the exchange bonus and corporate bonus are a little higher, at Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively, and there’s no cash discount on offer.

Mahindra Marazzo gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the base M2 trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on the other trim levels. The manufacturer is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 on the MPV.

Mahindra & Mahindra Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 30,000 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs.10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Thar 0 0 Mahindra Bolero 0 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 6,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo 0 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 20,000 (M2 trim)/Rs. 15,000 (M4+, M6+ trims) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV700 0 0 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

Mahindra Scorpio doesn’t have any cash discount on offer, although buyers can get free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000 on it. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are also available on it. On XUV700, no deals and discounts on offer right now.

Mahindra’s flagship SUV – Alturas G4 – gets a massive discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. Free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 are also available on it.