Mahindra eKUV100 (Electric) Spotted in Production-ready Avatar

Mahindra eKUV100 is ready to go on sale soon, as its production-ready test mule was recently spotted on test without camouflage

Mahindra eKUV100 made its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, it is only now that a production-ready test mule of the eKUV100 has been spotted in flesh. Well, it is quite some delay. Interestingly, the test mule was free from any camouflage whatsoever. Thus, we can spot some distinctions between the ICE-powered KUV100 and its electric sibling.

While the changes in design are minor, they are noticeable. The front face gets a similar grille as the fossil-powered KUV100, but it isn’t functional now. Read improved aerodynamics here. Also, there are small arrow-shaped elements on the grille, which are finished in a shade of blue.

Front fenders get covers for charging ports. To ensure masses understand it is an EV, Mahindra has used blue inserts around various places, like headlamps, taillamps, C-pillars, and more. The alloy wheels are different units here than what were seen on the example showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Moreover, ME (Mahindra Electric) badging can be seen at places around the eKUV100. Another quirky design highlight here are the blue ‘+’ and ‘-’ signs on the tailgate.

The electrified KUV100 will source power from a 15.9 kWh battery pack. It will juice up a motor that will power the front wheels. The electric motor will develop a rated power output of 54.4 Hp and max torque of 120 Nm. This combination will provide a real-world driving range of around 150 km.

The charging time for this 15.9 kWh battery pack is 5 hours 45 minutes when juiced up with a regular wall charger via the port on the right fender. However, a fast-charging port is available on the left fender, which will juice up the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 55 minutes only.

Pricing for the eKUV100 is going to be crucial, as it will be a deciding factor in its success. It is likely to start at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and will top out at Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the EVs available in this price bracket are Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra eVerito, which retail at Rs. 9.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs. 9.12 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.