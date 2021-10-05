Mahindra Dispatches 1,370 Units Of XUV700 In September 2021

Mahindra XUV700 is sold across MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 trims and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine

The XUV700 has caused quite a stir in the Indian automotive market mainly because of its versatile nature, packed features list and aggressive price range helping it to rival a host of midsize five- and seven-seater SUVs. Only a few days ago, the complete price list of the Mahindra XUV700 was announced and it has now been showcased at authorised dealerships.

The bookings will officially commence on October 7, 2021, at 10 am and is currently on display across cities in two phases. The Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the introductory prices are only applicable for the first 25,000 customers. It is retailed across MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 trim levels.

According to sales data, the homegrown UV specialist had dispatched 1,370 units of the XUV700 in the month of September 2021 and with the tremendous attention being received already, we can only expect the volume tally to increase further in the coming months. The XUV700 is based on a monocoque chassis and is the first of a slew of products lined up till 2026.

As for the performance, the Mahindra XUV700 uses a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbocharged diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mill. The former pumps out a maximum power output of 185 PS and 420 Nm of peak torque when linked with a six-speed manual gearbox and the torque rating increases to 450 Nm when mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

In the entry-level MX trim, the same diesel engine delivers 155 PS and 360 Nm only. However, the petrol engine is retailed with the same power and torque tuning across the range as it generates segment-leading 200 PS maximum power and 380 Nm. It is married to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic is an option with a four-wheel-drive system in the top-end AX7 seven-seater AT trim.

Some of the key features in the Mahindra XUV700 are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Adrenox, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leatherette seats, pop-out door handles, LED headlamps and LED sequential indicators, radar-based driver-assistive systems and much more.