Mahindra Discounts September 2021 – Bolero, Thar, Scorpio, XUV500

This September, Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits of up to a maximum of Rs. 2.57 lakh on its SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market

The festive season is fast approaching, and ahead of that, carmakers in India have started to roll out some interesting deals and discounts on their respective line-ups. Mahindra & Mahindra is also offering some really attractive deals on its passenger vehicles this month, and we’ve detailed these offers below.

On Mahindra KUV100 NXT, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,055, depending on the trim level. Other than that, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also available on the vehicle. As for the Bolero, it is only available with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and a free shield warranty for the fourth year.

Mahindra XUV300 gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000 are also available on it. However, these offers are not available on the diesel variants and the base-spec W4 petrol variant.

Mahindra Thar and Bolero Neo don’t have any deals available on them right now. On the Marazzo, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is offered on the base M2 trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on the other trims. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 is also on the table for the MPV.

The Scorpio is available with free accessories of up to Rs. 15,000, depending on the variant chosen. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is being offered on all trims. As for the XUV500, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500 are available on it. Also, its W11(O) trim gets a cash discount of Rs. 1.80 lakh, while the same on W7 and W9 trims is worth Rs. 1.28 lakh.

Mahindra SUV & MPV discounts – September 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 0 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero 0 + free 4th year shield warranty 0 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 15,000 + free accessories worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Thar 0 0 Mahindra Bolero Neo 0 0 Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 20,000 (M2)/Rs. 15,000 (M4, M6) 0 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Scorpio 0 + free accessories worth Rs. 15,000 0 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 1.28 lakh (W7, W9)/Rs. 1.80 lakh (W11) + free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 6,500 Mahindra Alturas G4 Dealer level discounts + free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 0 + Rs. 11,500

On the leftover stock of Mahindra Alturas G4, available at select dealerships only, one can negotiate massive discounts. Other than that, free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500 are on offer as well.