Mahindra Discounts [July 2022] – Scorpio, Alturas, XUV, Bolero

Up to Rs 3.19 lakh worth of discount offers are currently on offer with the Mahindra cars in the month of July 2022

Mahindra and Mahindra is currently enjoying impressive sales figures and is giving its rivals tough competition with its capable and no-nonsense offerings. The Indian carmaker recently announced the latest discount offers in India and here is everything that you should know.

The Mahindra Bolero is offered but no cash discount offers but the buyers do get Rs 7500 worth of accessories with their purchase. The car is however available with Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount. The Bolero Neo on the other hand misses out on any other discount apart from Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and up to a Rs 4000 corporate discount.

The XUV300 is available with a maximum cash discount of up to Rs 23000 depending on the variant that you opt for. In addition to this, the brand is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 25000 and up to Rs 4,000 corporate discount to the buyers.

The Mahindra Marazzo is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 on select variants while an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 is offered as standard in addition to a corporate discount of Rs 5,200.

The Indian carmaker is offering maximum cash discounts worth up to Rs 1,40,000 in addition to free accessories worth Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, and up to a Rs 4,000 corporate discount on outgoing version of the Scorpio.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Bolero free accessories worth up to Rs.7,500 Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 Bolero Neo 0 Rs 15,000 + Rs 4,000 XUV300 Up to Rs. 23,000 (free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs 25,000 + Rs 4,000 Scorpio Up To Rs 1,40,000 (free accessories worth up to Rs 20,000) Rs 10,000 + Rs 4,000 Marazzo Up To Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,200 Alturas G4 Rs 2,20,000 Rs 50,000 + Rs 11,500

The Alturas G4 gets a maximum cash discount worth Rs 2,20,000 across the range. Other discounts include a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus, and up to Rs 11,500 corporate discounts. Just like many other Mahindra cars, the Alturas is also available with free accessories worth Rs 20,000. No discounts on offer for the buyers of the Thar, Scorpio-N, and the new XUV700 in India.