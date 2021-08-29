Mahindra Discounts August 2021 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas

This month (August 2021), Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 3.02 lakh on its SUVs and MPVs in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced some interesting discount offers for its passenger vehicles this month. While the country is preparing for its 75th Independence Day, the homegrown UV maker is planning to boost its sales by luring in more new customers with the help of these deals.

The XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,480, depending on the variant selected, along with free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on it, regardless of the variant chosen.

The Bolero has a cash discount of Rs. 3,500 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The manufacturer is also offering a free fourth-year shield warranty on it. As for Mahindra Thar, there are no official discounts available on it.

On the Marazzo, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the M2 trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on M4 and M6 trims. On all grades of the Marazzo, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are being offered.

Mahindra Scorpio doesn’t have a cash discount available on it this month, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500 are being offered here. Other than that, free accessories worth up to a maximum of Rs. 17,000 can also be had with this SUV.

Mahindra SUV and MPV discounts – August 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 10,480 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 3,500 (+ free 4th year warranty) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Thar – – Mahindra Marazzo (M2) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Marazzo (M4, M6 trims) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 17,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,500 Mahindra XUV500 Up to Rs. 1.79 lakh (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 6,500 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

Mahindra XUV500 has a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.79 lakh on offer, depending on the chosen variant. An exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500 are also available. Free accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000 are also being offered on it.

Lastly, the Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. Free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 are also on offer on Mahindra’s flagship model.