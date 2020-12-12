Mahindra Designing New Brand Logo, Likely To Debut With 2021 XUV500

Mahindra currently retails eight different passenger vehicles in India, namely Thar, XUV500, XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, Marazzo, KUV100 NXT as well as the flagship Alturas G4

Mahindra & Mahindra has truly come a long way from the past, and today, manages to go neck and neck against the biggest international car manufacturers currently operating in the Indian market. Apart from all the cars that Mahindra is currently in the process of launching, the homegrown carmaker is also said to be in the process of changing its logo.

The current Mahindra logo consists of an oval with three lines forming an ‘M’ in the centre. This logo came into existence back in 2000, following the re-organisation of the company by the then Managing Director, Mr Anand Mahindra. The current logo was first seen on the Scorpio, which was launched in 2002.

While there are no details about the new logo’s design, we expect it to debut with the next-gen XUV500, which will likely be launched early next year. Talking about the car, the 2021 XUV500 will feature an all-new design on the outside, as well as a heavily updated interior. It will be equipped with features like a large floating touchscreen infotainment screen which will be connected to a digital MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel, as well as flush-type door handles.

Talking about the next-gen XUV500, the SUV’s platform and powertrains will be borrowed by Ford India for its own upcoming C-SUV as well, a hideous image of which was leaked on the internet recently. This is possible thanks to the joint venture formed between Mahindra and Ford, and it will result in a range of product-sharing in the near future.

The Ford C-SUV has been internally codenamed CX757, and the American car manufacturer previously revealed that the SUV will be designed by Pininfarina, the Mahindra-owned Italian high-end car design firm. After the launch of the C-SUV, Ford and Mahindra will together work on a Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos-rivalling mid-size SUV which will be retailed by the former, and later, the next-gen version of the EcoSport as well.