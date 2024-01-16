Mahindra December 2023 Sales Analysis – XUV700, Bolero, Scorpio

Mahindra recorded a total of 35,171 unit sales in the month of December 2023 as against 28,333 units with a YoY growth of just over 24 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 35,171 units in the month of December 2023 as against 28,333 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume growth of just over 24 per cent. Compared to the previous month of November 2023 with 39,981 units, a MoM de-growth of 12 per cent was noted.

The homegrown SUV manufacturer reported a total market share of 12.2 per cent as against 10.3 per cent with a YoY growth of 1.9 per cent. The latest Scorpio range has been well received by customers and it continues to rack in volumes for Mahindra. The combined sales of the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N stood at 11,355 units last month.

In comparison to the same period twelve months ago with just over 7,000 units, a massive YoY sales surge of 62 per cent was registered. The long serving Bolero nameplate posted 7,995 unit sales in December 2023 as against 7,311 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive growth of 9 per cent.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Sales In December 2023 Sales In December 2022 1. Mahindra Scorpio (62%) 11,355 7,003 2. Mahindra Bolero (9%) 7,995 7,311 3. Mahindra XUV700 (5%) 5,881 5,623 4. Mahindra Thar (72%) 5,793 3,374 5. Mahindra XUV300 (-27%) 3,550 4,850 6. Mahindra XUV400 535 – 7. Mahindra Marazzo (-64%) 62 171

The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the third position with 5,881 units as against 5,623 units in December 2022 with a YoY growth of 5 per cent. The 2024 MY XUV700 has just been introduced with the addition of new features and revised prices. A new six-seater variant has debuted with a middle row captain seating arrangement in the AX7 and AX7L variants.

The Mahindra Thar finished in the fourth position with 5,793 units as against 3,374 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 72 per cent. The range will be expanded with the addition of the five-door version by the middle of this calendar year and it will boast a more premium and spacious cabin than the existing three-door model.

The Mahindra XUV300, due to get a facelift soon, recorded 3,550 units as against 4,850 units with a YoY decline of 27 per cent. The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV managed a total of 535 units while the Marazzo MPV could only post 62 units.