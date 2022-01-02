Mahindra December 2021 Sales – XUV700, Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV300

Mahindra posted a total of 17,722 units in the month of December 2021 as against 16,182 units with a YoY growth of 9.51 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra endured a domestic tally of 39,157 units cumulatively in the final month of the calendar year 2021. This when compared to the same period the previous year with a total of 35,187 units, YoY volume growth of 11.28 per cent was recorded. In the passenger vehicle department, Mahindra garnered a total of 17,722 units in December 2021.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2020 with 16,182 units, a YoY volume increase of 9.51 per cent was noted. On the commercial vehicle side, the homegrown SUV specialist registered a domestic tally of 18,418 units last month as against 16,795 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 9.66 per cent.

Just as every other carmaker, Mahindra & Mahindra is affected by the chip shortage and thus the production has been rather restrictive and measures are being taken. In the export department, Mahindra secured a total of 3,017 units in the month of December 2021 as against 2,210 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY positive volume growth of 37 per cent.

Mahindra introduced the second generation Thar in late 2020 and it has been well received amongst customers with more than 75,000 bookings. A few months ago, the company launched the all-new XUV700 that not only acts as a replacement to the XUV500 but covers different segments as well. The midsize SUV is definitely one of the highlighting launches of the calendar year 2021.

It is sold across a wide price range covering different sets of consumers. Retailed across MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants, the Mahindra XUV700 can be had as either a five- or s seven-seater. Based on a monocoque chassis, the XUV700 is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine.

Both are linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In the first half of 2022, Mahindra is expected to launch the new generation Scorpio with a host of changes inside and out and it has already been spotted testing a number of times in its production guise.