Mahindra Born Electric SUV Concepts To Be Unveiled On August 15

The upcoming Mahindra Born EV concept SUVs will be first showcased in the UK, and they are expected to enter production by 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to unveil three new EV concepts this year, based on its new ‘Born Electric’ platform. The brand will unveil these concept models on 15th August 2022 – the 76th Independence Day of India. The unveiling event will take place at M&M’s new design studio in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

Christened ‘Mahindra Advanced Design Europe’, or MADE, this new studio has been instrumental in designing these forthcoming concept electric vehicles. Previous teasers had given us small glimpses at the interior and exterior design of the concept models, and plenty of exciting details have been revealed! Among these three new concepts, one will be a coupe-style SUV.

The other two concepts will have a traditional SUV design, but with a futuristic edge. All three EV concepts will have an aggressive face, with unique LED DRL patterns across it. The tail section will also have LED brakelights, designed to mirror the front end. We also see distinctive alloy wheels, along with panoramic moonroof.

The interior will also be highly futuristic. The teasers reveal a hexagonal steering wheel, LED ambient lighting (surrounding the driver), rear-view cameras instead of mirrors, bolstered seats with wraparound headrests, bespoke drive selector, etc. Also, they will have a dual-screen setup on the dash, similar to what is offered on Mahindra XUV700.

These concept EVs will likely be showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. They are expected to enter production by 2025, and M&M will offer them in both the Indian market and international markets. Before that, the brand is expected to launch a few other EVs, which wouldn’t be built on the ‘Born Electric’ platform, but be based on existing ICE vehicles.

Mahindra eXUV300 is expected to launch in India early next year, and it would be larger in dimensions than the existing ICE model. Speculation suggests that it could be launched under the name ‘XUV400’. Other than that, Mahindra eKUV100 is also in the pipeline, and it is expected to go on sale in the near future.