Mahindra Bolero Transformed Into Nissan Jonga Clone For Rs. 11 Lakh

Maan Modifiers offer an interesting customisation service, under which a Mahindra Bolero can be converted into a Nissan Jonga lookalike

Back in 2019, Nissan Jonga made headlines when former cricket star M.S. Dhoni added one to his garage. This year, batsman Suryakumar Yadav also purchased one, and public interest in this vehicle has resurged once again! Plenty of car collectors and enthusiasts are looking around for old Jongas to buy, while some others have taken a custom approach.

Punjab-based Maan Modifiers has customised a Mahindra Bolero to look like a Nissan Jonga! The mod job is quite impressive, with a lot of attention to detail. The vehicle gets a triangular bonnet, round headlights, a large rectangular front grille, and a Jonga logo on the nose. An off-road bumper has been installed at the front, which gets a winch as well as two tow hooks.

The side profile is completely boxy, and the giant wheel arches are filled with huge off-road-spec tyres. There are side steps for easy ingress and egress, and we also see custom ORVMs here. At the rear, we see a shapely cargo bed that has been covered. On top of that, we see a luggage rack with a spare wheel mounted on it. The taillights are rectangular in shape, and there’s a Nissan logo on the tail.

Maan Modifiers has built plenty of Nissan Jonga replicas over the years, and not all of them look alike. There’s enough diversity for each model to be distinctive, which is something a lot of car collectors would appreciate. The cost of this modification is reported to be around Rs. 11 lakh, and it takes around four months to complete.

The price of this mod job – converting a Mahindra Bolero into a Nissan Jonga clone – is a little steep, but understandable, as this is an almost completely custom-built vehicle. However, it should be noted that such extensive modifications are not legal, and these cars can only be driven on private property.

The original Nissan Jonga, produced between 1969 and 1999, was manufactured for the Indian army by Vehicle Factory Jabalpur under licence from Nissan. The name Jonga stands for Jabalpur Ordnance aNd Guncarriage Assembly.