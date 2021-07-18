Mahindra Bolero Neo Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – Specs Comparison

The new Bolero Neo is priced similar to the standard Bolero, and puts up against the various sub-4m SUVs available in the Indian market

Mahindra has launched a new sub-4m SUV in the Indian market known as the Bolero Neo, which is essentially a facelifted version of the TUV300 that was discontinued from the country once the BS6 emission norms came into effect. While Mahindra already had the XUV300 to compete against sub-compact SUVs from other brands, the Bolero Neo will surely help the carmaker grow its presence in the space.

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new Mahindra Bolero Neo and one of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the country, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Mahindra Bolero Neo measures 3995 mm in length, 1795 mm in width, stands 1817 mm tall and has a 2680 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a length of 3995 mm, a width of 1790 mm, a height of 1640 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2500 mm in length.

Car Mahindra Bolero Neo Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1795 mm 1790 mm Height 1817 mm 1640 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2500 mm Boot space 384 litres 328 litres

This means that the Mahindra Bolero Neo is 5 mm wider, 176 mm taller and has a 180 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Bolero Neo has a 384-litre boot space with two jump seats, making it a 7-seater.

Powertrains

Powering the new Mahindra Bolero Neo is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk100 diesel engine that belts out 100 hp of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels only.

Car Mahindra Bolero Neo Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Engine 1.5-litre 3-cyl diesel 1.5-litre 4-cyl NA petrol Power 100 hp 103 hp Torque 260 Nm 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 103 hp power and 138 Nm torque. Maruti offers the sub-4m SUV with a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional 4-speed AT. Do note that the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a FWD setup.

Features

The features on offer with the Mahindra Bolero Neo include LED DRLs, alloy wheels, rear washer and wiper, a side step, front fog lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear power windows, remote lock and keyless entry, height-adjustable driver’s seat, steering-mounted controls, Blue Sense mobile app connectivity, follow me home headlamps and a micro-hybrid system (engine start-stop).

On the outside, the Vitara Brezza comes with twin projector LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, auto-folding ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels and rear window washer & wiper. Inside the cabin, the sub-4m SUV gets features like an auto-dimming IRVM, leather steering wheel, a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, front and rear centre armrests, steering-mounted controls, auto climate control, push-button start/stop and more.

Safety

On the safety front, the Vitara Brezza gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a high-speed alert system, Hill-Hold Assist (AT Only), a reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps as well.

In contrast, the Bolero Neo comes equipped with ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, corner braking control, reverse parking sensors, front seat belt reminder and a high-speed alert system. Also, the range-topping Bolero Neo N10 can be had with an optional mechanical locking differential on the rear axle.

Price

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in three trim levels, N4, priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, N8, priced at Rs 9.48 lakh and N10, which will cost you Rs 9.99 lakh. It should be noted that the prices of the N10(O) variant will be announced later. On the other hand, pricing for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts from Rs 7.51 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Mahindra Bolero Neo might be much more modern than the standard Bolero, but lacks the feel-good features that sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza come equipped with. The Maruti Suzuki SUV is undoubtedly a better choice for city usage, and apart from the features, it also gets an optional automatic transmission over the Bolero Neo.

However, the Mahindra Bolero Neo’s ladder-frame chassis (same as the Thar), seven-seat layout, diesel engine and optional mechanical rear locking differential, all contribute towards making it a budget-friendly utilitarian SUV.