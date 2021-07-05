Mahindra Bolero Neo Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to launch in the coming weeks and it will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine developing 100 hp and 240 Nm

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch an array of new vehicles over the next five years. The homegrown UV specialist is expected to unveil the XUV700 in the second half of this month before putting it up on sale around October 2021. Ahead of its launch though, the Bolero Neo could enter the domestic market and it has been teased for the first time revealing frontal changes.

The launch of the Mahindra Bolero Neo will more likely happen in the coming weeks and it was spotted undisguised supposedly on an advertisement shoot a few months ago. The Bolero Neo name has nothing to do with the long-serving Bolero though as it is essentially a facelifted version of the TUV300.

Mahindra may anticipate the name to draw more attention and it also gives a refreshed vibe to the SUV. The TUV300 is one of the sub-four-metre SUVs Mahindra launched in recent years but it could not attain big sales numbers compared to its rivals. The facelifted TUV300/Bolero Neo will look to give it a different perspective with a host of changes mainly on the outside.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo comes with a redesigned front fascia having updated headlamps and vertical slats, re-profiled grille section, clamshell bonnet, revised bumper and the top-end variants will offer LED Daytime Running Lights. Despite the frontal changes and squared wheel arches, the tail pillars and boxy profile synonymous with the TUV300 stay put.

The sides and the rear are not expected to receive any substantial upgrades visually. Considering the flexibility of the TUV300’s platform, the upcoming Bolero Neo could be made available in multiple seating configurations. It will likely be positioned above the XUV300 in the price range between Rs. 8.9 lakh and Rs. 11.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the performance, the Mahindra Bolero Neo could use the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine with BSVI compliance. The powertrain develops 100 horsepower and 240 Nm, and only a standard five-speed manual transmission will likely be on offer. The interior is expected to get minor updates and new features could be part of the package as well.