Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio & Marazzo Price Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000

Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the price of three of its passenger vehicles, namely Bolero Neo, Scorpio and Marazzo. The latest price hike is the fourth time that Mahindra has increased the prices of its vehicles this year, and is effective from this month itself. That said, the Marazzo has received the lowest price hike, while the recently launched Bolero Neo gets the highest hike out of the three.

The Marazzo MPV is available in a total of three variants, namely M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus, prices of which have been hiked by Rs 12,000, Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000 respectively. The Marazzo is offered with both 7 and 8-seat formats, and is now available at a base price of Rs 12.42 lakh, going up to Rs 14.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Marazzo variants New Price* M2 Rs 12,42,157 M4+ Rs 13,54,509 M6+ Rs 14,49,107

*All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

The Scorpio, which is slated to receive a new-gen version soon, has also not been spared! Available in five trim levels (S3+, S5, S7, S9 and S11), the latest price hike of the SUV ranges between Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000. As of September 2021, the Scorpio is retailed at a starting price of Rs 12.77 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.61 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) lakh for the top-end trim.

Mahindra Scorpio variants New Price* S3+ Rs 12,77,169 S5 Rs 13,48,217 S7 Rs 15,73,559 S9 Rs 16,35,478 S11 Rs 17,61,897

The Bolero Neo has received its first price hike. Launched in July this year, the Bolero Neo is essentially the facelifted version of the TUV300 that was available in the market before the BS6 emission norms came into effect in April last year. After the price hike, the Bolero Neo is now priced between Rs 8.77 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Bolero Neo variants New Price* N4 Rs 8,77,000 N8 Rs 9,78,000 N10 Rs 10,29,901 N10 (O) Rs 10,99,000

