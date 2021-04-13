Mahindra Bolero Looks DOPE Riding On 20-Inch Plati Wheels

Check out this Mahindra Bolero, customised by Ludhiana-based Monga Tyres, which wears a set of 20-inch aftermarket wheels

Mahindra Bolero is quite a popular vehicle among custom builders, despite being a workhorse and not a lifestyle vehicle. That’s primarily due to its boxy design and relatively simple architecture, along with the strong aftermarket support for it. The internet is full of customised examples of the Bolero, some of which are barely recognisable!

Here, we have a modified Mahindra Bolero that takes an easy approach towards customisation. This particular vehicle sports a set of 20-inch Plati alloy wheels, complete with a spare. The mod job has been performed by Monga Tyres, an auto shop based in Ludhiana, Punjab. These silver-painted rims, along with the new tyres, fill the wheel arches nicely and improve the stance of the vehicle.

The tailgate-mounted spare wheel doesn’t have rubber on it, and is only there for show, at least in these pictures. Personally speaking, this does lower the butch-ness of the vehicle, although the overall design looks extremely brilliant and aggressive. Other than the new wheels, we can also see changes on the front grille, with ‘Bolero’ lettering across it on a custom horizontal slat.

The front bumper is also new, although the foglamps and foglamp housings remain unchanged. Even though the modifications are rather limited, they manage to enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle tremendously. The biggest downside to upsizing wheels, however, is degraded ride quality, which wasn’t too good on the stock model either.

In the Indian market, Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 diesel engine, which generates a peak power and torque of 76 PS and 210 Nm, respectively. This motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. The Bolero is a three-row MUV, capable of seating up to 7 people (including the driver), with the last row consisting of inward-facing seats.

Mahindra Bolero is currently priced from Rs. 8.17 lakh to Rs. 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It does not have any direct competitors in the Indian market, although you could consider other MPVs in a similar price range as its alternative, like Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.