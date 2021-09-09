Mahindra August 2021 Sales Analysis – XUV, Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, KUV

Mahindra recorded 15,786 units in August 2021 as against 13,407 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume growth of 17.7 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales charts in the month of August 2021 with 15,786 units as against 13,407 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume growth of 17.7 per cent. The homegrown UV producer managed to outsell Toyota, Honda, Renault, MG, Skoda, Nissan, Volkswagen and others.

M&M recorded 20,797 units in the previous month of July 2021 and this led to a MoM volume decline of 24.1 per cent. The company registered 6.1 per cent market share last month as against 5.7 per cent in August 2020 with 0.4 per cent YoY growth. The XUV300 was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio last month.

The compact SUV managed to record 5,861 units as against 2,990 units during the same period last year with 96 per cent YoY volume surge. The XUV300 competes against a host of sub-four-metre SUVs in the highly competitive space such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V, etc.

Mahindra Models (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. XUV300 (96%) 5,861 2,990 2. Thar 3,493 – 3. Bolero (-41%) 3,218 5,487 4. Scorpio 3,493 – 5. XUV500 (-58%) 383 919 6. Marazzo (-71%) 181 635 7. Alturas G4 (4100%) 42 1 8. KUV NXT (-96%) 2 48

The second generation Mahindra Thar was introduced late last year and it made an immediate impact on the sales charts. The off-road has successfully transitioned into a lifestyle SUV and Mahindra ramped up the production to meet the demand and reduce waiting period. It posted 3,493 unit sales in the month of August 2021.

The Bolero should be credited for its consistency every month and it has been one of the top-selling models for Mahindra for decades. Last month, it recorded 3,218 units as against 5,487 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a negative growth of 41 per cent. The Scorpio finished fourth with 3,493 units and the new generation is waiting in the pipeline.

The new Scorpio is expected to go on sale early next year with evolutionary exterior changes and it will be based on an updated ladder frame chassis. The XUV500 ended up fifth with 383 units as against 919 units in August 2020 with 58 per cent while Marazzo MPV managed only 181 units with 71 per cent decline in volumes to finish ahead of Alturas G4 and KUV NXT.