Mahindra August 2020 Sales Analysis – XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Bolero

Last month, Mahindra managed to retail 13,407 units of passenger vehicles in India, with Bolero, Scorpio, and XUV300 roping in most of the sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has unveiled its sales figures for August 2020, and the overall sales growth is observed to be positive, barring a few exceptions. The homegrown UV manufacturer has shown positive monthly growth in terms of sales performance of passenger vehicles overall, while also managing to post marginal Year-on-Year (YoY) growth figures overall.

Here, we have model-wise sales analysis of Mahindra’s current line-up. Let’s begin with the smallest vehicle in the company’s range, the KUV100 NXT. The crossover hatchback managed to only retail 48 units in August 2020, while it sold marginally more during the same month last year (169 units). The XUV300 had much better sales performance – 2,990 units – which translates to YoY growth of 18.08 per cent over August last year (2,532 units)

The Scorpio also managed to rope in relatively decent sales. Last month, 3,327 units of the Scorpio were dispatched, a 16.25 per cent growth compared to August 2019’s figures (2,862 units). The XUV500 didn’t have an impressive run though, with only 919 units sold in August, which equalled a 5.06 per cent YoY drop (968 units sold in August 2019).

The sales of Mahindra Alturas G4 seem to have come to a near halt, with only one unit sold last month. The SUV had always been a slow seller, but its market performance was marginally better last year, with the SUV clocking in a sales figure of 71 units in August 2019.

The Bolero was Mahindra’s bestseller last month, selling a total of 5,487 units. This is a 37.41 per cent YoY growth, compared to the 3,993 units sold during the same period last year. Mahindra Marazzo had a stagnant sales performance, 635 units and 637 units sold in August 2020 and 2019, respectively. That said, the Marazzo’s BS6 variant was only introduced during the end of last month.

Model August 2020 August 2019 Mahindra KUV100 48 169 Mahindra XUV300 2,990 2,532 Mahindra Scorpio 3,327 2,862 Mahindra XUV500 919 968 Mahindra Alturas G4 1 71 Mahindra Bolero 5,487 3,993 Mahindra Marazzo 635 637

Mahindra is yet to launch the BS6 avatars of a few of its models in the Indian market, like the TUV300 and TUV300 Plus. The new-generation Thar is scheduled for launch next month, which has created quite a buzz in the market already. The XUV300 Sportz is expected to launch soon as well. The launch of these models will surely help Mahindra improve its foothold in our market in the near future.