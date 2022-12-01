Mahindra Alturas G4 Flagship SUV Discontinued In India

Mahindra Alturas G4 was powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 178 bhp and 420 Nm; paired with a seven-speed AT sourced from Mercedes-Benz

Mahindra & Mahindra has reportedly discontinued the Alturas G4 in the domestic market. The flagship seven-seater SUV competed against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X and is the rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton G4. The SUV has also been removed from the brand’s local website and the bookings have been stopped as well.

This leaves the Mahindra XUV700 to be the most expensive offering from the Indian SUV manufacturer and deservedly so, the flagship SUV. It is a shame considering that the Alturas G4 had good dynamic abilities and was priced competitively against its main rivals while having an upmarket features list and a head-turner of an exterior.

Before pulling the plugs on the three-row SUV, which is highly capable of good off-roading as well, Mahindra priced it around Rs. 30.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the rear-wheel-drive variant. The Mahindra Alturas G4 derived power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 178 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,600 rpm and 2,600 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Mercedes-Benz. Previously, the Alturas G4 was offered with an all-wheel drive configuration too. The equipment list boasted an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ventilated front seats and powered driver seat.

Other highlights are HID projector headlamps, a single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, a seven-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster, powered tailgate, nine airbags, electronic stability control, 18-inch alloy wheels, an upmarket interior theme, steering wheel with mounted controls, adjustable headrests, automatic climate control, etc.

It is yet unknown whether the Mahindra Alturas G4 would return or not in its facelifted avatar with a more advanced features list comprising ADAS based technologies. Mahindra’s recent launches such as the new generation Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic and XUV700 have been performing well in sales. The Scorpio N has a waiting period of up to 24 months while the XUV700 has it up to 15 months.