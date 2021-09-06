Long Body 2022 Kia Sportage Unveiled With 2 Engine Options

2022 Kia Sportage will be offered in a 1.6-litre four-cylinder and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine; gets an assortment of premium tech and features

Following its debut in Europe, Kia has revealed the 2022 Sportage for Australia with some key differences. It has similar dimensions as in the model sold everywhere but Europe with an overall length of 4,660 mm, width of 1,865 mm and standard 1,660 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,755 mm. The crossover allows for 1,050 mm legroom for second-row occupants and exactly 1,000 mm of headroom according to the brand.

Compared to the previous generation, the design has taken a huge step forward as it is a radical departure with sharp elements. Some of the highlights are a larger tiger-nose front grille, boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, sporty grille inserts, a busy bumper with wide central air intake, unique chrome accents, and side air curtains.

The side profile has a prominent bodywork with muscular wheel arch cladding, dual-tone machined alloy wheels, chrome garnish on the side sills, sturdy roof rails, blackened pillars enabling a large greenhouse, sloping roofline, and raked front windshield. At the back, the 2022 Kia Sportage comes with C-shaped LED tail lamps, sculpted bootlid and so on.

The crossover also gets a tweaked suspension setup specifically for Australia. It will be powered by a 1.6-litre T-GDI four-cylinder engine producing 177 horsepower and 265 Nm Down Under while the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel mill kicks out a maximum power output of 183 hp and 416 Nm of peak torque. The interior will get a host of premium amenities as well.

The 2022 Kia Sportage will be retailed S, SX, SX+, and GT-Line trims upon arrival in October in Australia and the interior boasts features such as LED lighting system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electric Parking Brake, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, wireless smartphone charging facility and so on.

It also gains a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BleLink connectivity, Blind Spot Collision Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Intelligent Speed Limited Assist, multiple airbags including a front centre airbag, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster, etc.