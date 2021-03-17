Locally-Assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler Launched At Rs. 53.90 Lakh

2021 Jeep Wrangler continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre DI petrol engine developing 268 bhp and 400 Nm

A few weeks ago, Jeep India launched the facelifted version of the Compass in the domestic market with a slew of revisions on the outside as well as inside. Today, the American SUV manufacturer has introduced the locally-made Wrangler and is priced at Rs. 53.90 lakh for Unlimited and Rs. 57.90 lakh for Rubicon (ex-showroom) – around Rs. 10-12 lakh drop compared to CBU. This comes on the back of the brand investing 250 million USD in its local operations.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is rolled out of the Ranjangaon production facility as it is locally assembled after being brought in via CKD route. The Wrangler was among the first products Jeep introduced when it debuted in the market nearly five years ago but the Compass did turn things up due to its volume nature and it remained the ace offering.

Jeep will be expanding its domestic portfolio over the next few years as the locally-assembled Grand Cherokee is also in the pipeline while a three-row full-size SUV based on the Compass and a compact SUV is in the works. The Wrangler is an iconic nameplate for the Jeep brand and is renowned for its toughness on and off the tarmac.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler gets its share of updates and it boasts of an upright front fascia with the signature vertical grille slats, sturdy bonnet structure, muscular front and rear fenders, tall pillars, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, removable doors and roof, etc.

It measures 4,882 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a height of 1,848 mm with 3,008 mm wheelbase and a ground clearance of 217 mm. On the inside, Jeep has added new features and technologies as well. The interior features a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, the latest UConnect tech, updated instrument cluster, new audio and so on.

With no changes in performance, it continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 268 bhp st 5,250 rpm. The peak torque stands at 400 Nm and the powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission delivering power to both the axles.

The Rubicon features the brand’s popular RockTrac off-road mode and over 120 accessories built by Mopar are on offer. It has an impressive crawl ratio of 77:1 and is available in five colours namely Black, Firecracker Red, Bright White, Sting Grey and Granite Crystal.