Land Rover Defender Octa To Be The Most Powerful V8 Defender Ever

Land Rover Defender Octa will be introduced this year and it will feature hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics air suspension

In 2024, the Land Rover Defender series will witness an expansion as an all-new Defender Octa will arrive with high-performance and all-terrain capabilities. To serve as the flagship model, the Defender Octa is said to be the toughest, most capable and luxurious offering in the lineup and it will be powered by a V8 twin-turbo mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Furthermore, it will feature the best-in-class hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics air suspension, which is claimed to ensure unmatched comfort and agility across diverse terrain. The innovative 6D Dynamics tech will come with pitch and roll control for maintaining stability during various driving conditions. Drawing inspiration from the octahedron shape of a diamond, the Octa name embodies luxury and durability, evoking a sense of sophistication and strength.

The diamond graphic associated with the OCTA symbolises its status as a flagship model. The strategic use of titanium in various components underscores the vehicle’s robustness and resilience to the elements according to the brand. The new Land Rover Defender Octa will also become the most powerful Defender in history courtesy of its twin-turbo V8 motor.

The Defender Elements events series will exclusively preview Defender OCTA for prospective clients and those who are interested in the first Defender OCTA release can contact the authorised Land Rover retailer now in India as well. Speaking of the new flagship model, Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said:

“Defender has been synonymous with all-terrain capability with a bloodline tracing back to the Series 1 in 1948. New Defender OCTA will take this to another level, with a dramatic stance, innovative technology and unparalleled attention to detail. With astounding performance and a bold new attitude, it will enable our clients to master epic adventures in heightened luxury.”

It enables the Defender Octa to maintain a near-level stance during acceleration, braking and cornering on-road while also maximising independent wheel travel and articulation across the most demanding off-road terrain. It is undergoing the most exhaustive development regime in Defender history, with rigorous testing across diverse terrain and conditions.

From the snow and ice of Sweden to the scorching desert sands of Dubai, from the demanding tarmac of Nürburgring to the challenging rock crawls of Moab, every aspect of the vehicle is being put to the test.