Land Cruiser Goes Electric: Toyota Plans A Compact & Luxury EV

Toyota is set to electrify its iconic Land Cruiser lineup with the introduction of two electric models, expanding the brand’s appeal. The Compact Cruiser EV, designed for urban enthusiasts, and the luxurious Land Cruiser Se concept are both reportedly slated for production. The move aligns with Toyota’s strategy to keep the Land Cruiser relevant in a zero-emission future.

Toyota’s Compact Cruiser EV, initially showcased as a concept in 2021, is designed as a downsized version of the 2024 Land Cruiser. Targeting younger buyers, especially in urban areas, this compact electric SUV aims to deliver the spirit of the Land Cruiser in a more affordable and stylish package. Reports suggest it will likely use Toyota’s E-TNGA platform, similar to the bZ4X, with an electric powertrain.

While specific release details are yet to be disclosed, the Compact Cruiser EV is likely a few years away. It will compete with offerings like the baby G-Class from Mercedes-Benz. This electric adventurer boasts a rugged exterior that echoes the classic Land Cruiser while incorporating modern EV design elements. Expect to see features like squared-off arches, a boxy silhouette, and a range of go-anywhere accessories like roof racks and auxiliary lights.

For enthusiasts seeking a blend of ruggedness and luxury, Toyota plans to bring the Land Cruiser Se concept into production. This upmarket SUV, expected to debut around 2026, signifies Toyota Land Cruiser’s 75th anniversary. The concept, featuring a car-like unibody structure, longer dimensions than the 2024 Land Cruiser, and Toyota’s next-gen prismatic cell battery, promises a range of around 600 miles on a single charge.

The expansion and electrification of the Land Cruiser line-up mark a strategic move by Toyota. With the core Land Cruiser arriving later this year, featuring pure-diesel and mild-hybrid options, the electric variants aim to capture a wider audience. The electrification plan is a true testament to Toyota’s engineering prowess and caters to a growing demand for luxurious and capable electric SUVs.

Designed at Toyota’s ED2 development centre in Nice, France, the Compact Cruiser EV draws inspiration from the iconic J40-generation Land Cruiser of the 1960s. Its blocky, upright proportions, squared-off arches, and off-road accessories pay homage to its predecessor. Riding on a variation of the E-TNGA platform, similar to the bZ4X, the concept embraces the heritage of the Land Cruiser while embracing modern electric mobility.

Toyota’s venture into electric Land Cruisers reflects a commitment to innovation and sustainability. The Compact Cruiser EV and the upscale Land Cruiser Se concept pave the way for a new era in the iconic Land Cruiser legacy, combining electrification with the rugged spirit that enthusiasts cherish.