Lamborghini Urus Adds Carbon Fibre Accessories To Its Catalogue

Lamborghini has added a slew of carbon fibre accessories for its sole SUV offering, including exterior kit, interior kit, engine cover, etc

Lamborghini Urus is currently the most popular model in the Italian carmaker’s global range. In 2020, the brand sold a total of 4,391 units of the SUV worldwide, which is quite an impressive number for a supercar manufacturer. Lamborghini has just expanded the accessories list of the Urus, with the new carbon fibre range.

The carbon fibre accessories include bumpers (both front and rear), side cladding, a tailgate spoiler, tailgate inserts, wheel badges, an engine bay, door sills, and ORVM caps. Buyers can also opt for a carbon fibre interior kit, which is exactly what it sounds like – a kit that adds carbon fibre trims throughout the cabin.

A carbon fibre style car cover is also available, which completes the new range of personalisation options. If you have the money lying around, and you’re worried that the Urus isn’t very exclusive due to its popularity, well, there’s nothing stopping you! These carbon fibre accessories further enhance the sporty character of the Lambo SUV.

Lamborghini Urus is available with a single engine option – a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 gasoline motor. This powerplant is capable of developing a maximum power of 650 PS (641 HP) and a peak torque of 850 Nm (627 lb. ft.), and it comes mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels via a permanent AWD system.

The Lambo SUV offers blistering performance as well; it takes just 3.6 seconds for the Urus to hit 100 kmph (62 mph) from a standstill, and it can achieve a top speed of 305 kmph (190 mph). The handling is just as impressive, with brilliant high-speed cornering, and the SUV also gets adjustable air suspension.

There are plenty of comfort and convenience features on offer as well, like a dual touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital TFT instrument console, plenty of cubby holes around the cabin, etc. The Urus also gets forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert as standard, along with a few optional safety features like autonomous parking assist and traffic sign recognition.