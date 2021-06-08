Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder Launched At Rs. 3.54 Crore

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 motor (610 PS), which comes mated to a 7-speed DCT

Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder in the Indian market, at a starting price of Rs. 3.54 crore. Just like the Huracan Evo RWD coupe, the Spyder (convertible) version is powered by a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated, V10 engine that belts out a maximum power of 610 PS (at 8,000 rpm) and a peak torque of 560 Nm (at 6,500 rpm).

All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Lamborghini claims that the RWD Spyder version can touch 100 kmph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds slower than the RWD coupe version and 0.4 seconds slower than the AWD Spyder model. The 0-200 kmph run takes a claimed time of just 9.6 seconds, and the top speed is rated at 324 kmph.

The vehicle offers different driving modes – Strada, Corsa, and Sport – which can be selected via the multifunction steering wheel. An 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa support) and a fully digital instrument console are on offer as well.

The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder has a dry weight of 1,509 kg, which is 120 kg heavier than the RWD coupe model. The additional weight is due to the hydraulic mechanism for the retractable fabric roof, along with structural enhancements to the vehicle. The manufacturer states that the roof can be folded up or down while driving around at speeds of up to 50 kmph, and it takes just 17 seconds to do so.

“India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers,” said Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India. “The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder truly doubles the driving fun and we look forward to see our customer and prospects in India enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that open-top driving provides,” he continued.

Compared to the Huracan Evo AWD Spyder (Rs. 4.10 crore), the RWD version is significantly more affordable. However, features like carbon-ceramic brakes, nose-lift function, parking sensors, and adaptive dampers are available as optional extras on Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder.

