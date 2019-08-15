KTM RC 125 Vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 150: Specs Comparison

Find out whether the recently launched KTM RC 125 outshines its closest rival the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 or not in this comparison

After a long wait, KTM finally launched the RC 125 in India a few weeks ago. The newly launched motorcycle is positioned above the entry-level Duke 125 and below the Duke 200. It is the cheapest supersport offering from KTM that competes with the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and the newly introduced Suzuki Gixxer SF 150. The KTM RC 125 shares most of its components with the RC 200 and its powerplant with the Duke 125.

We will be comparing the newly launched KTM RC 125 with the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 on the basis of their styling, engine, brakes, suspension, and pricing. We will also add to our verdict at the end which will help you choose the right motorcycle in between the duo.

KTM RC 125 VS Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 Styling

If you are familiar with the RC 200 and the RC 390 then it won’t be too hard for you to identify the newest motorcycle in the KTM lineup. KTM has always been known for their bigger and bolder bikes and the RC 125 is not too different either. The newly launched RC 125 is available with new body graphics and some bold decals on the fuel tank.

The fully-faired entry-level motorcycle from the Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer is available in either white and orange or orange and black paint scheme. The motorcycle features a projector headlamp with daytime running LED lamps, fully digital instrument cluster and split seats. The clip-on handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs contribute to its aggressive riding position.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 on the other hand, gets a completely new and unique design. The fully-faired motorcycle received a sharp-looking full LED headlamp that adds to its unique styling and somehow will remind you of the first generation Karizma ZMR. It also features a sharper tail section and a restyled LED taillamp. The bike gets a stubby exhaust muffler with twin ports and chrome finished tip. Gixxer SF 150 also comes in Moto GP version that looks sportier than normal version.

The motorcycle definitely offers a more sporty riding position and features a clip-on bars instead of single-piece handlebar unit found on its predecessor. The Gixxer SF 150 also gets a split seat configuration as well. Lastly, the instrument cluster too features a new layout with shift light. The switchgear, however, is carried over the from the old bike.

KTM RC 125 VS Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 Engine

The KTM RC 125 is powered by the same 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that also powers the Duke 125 as well. The engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 14.5 Bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 154 kilograms which makes it almost 12 kilograms heavier than the 125 Duke.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is powered by the same 154.9cc, 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected unit that powered the old Gixxer SF 150 as well. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 14.1 ps of peak power and 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The new engine actually produces 0.7 Ps less power than the old bike.

Specs KTM RC 125 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 Engine single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air-cooled, SOHC, Fuel injected unit Displacement 124 cc 154 cc Power Output 14.5 bhp@ 9,250 rpm 14.1ps@8000rpm Torque Output 12 Nm@8,000 rpm 14.0Nm@6000rpm Gearbox 6 speed 5 speed

Suspension and brakes

The KTM RC 125 uses an upside-down front fork from WP and a monoshock unit at the rear. The anchorage duties are performed by a 300mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. A single-channel ABS system is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Gixxer SF 150 relies on a conventional telescopic suspension setup towards the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties of the fully-faired motorcycle are taken care of by a disc brake on both ends. A single-channel ABS system is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

Price

The KTM RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The Suzuki GIxxer SF 150 retails at Rs 1,09,870 (ex-showroom) which makes it Rs 8,000 more expensive than the older Gixxer SF model and around Rs. 38,000 cheaper than the KTM RC 125.

Verdict

If you are willing to get your hands on a sharp handling motorcycle but the RC 200 or the RC 390 is beyond your budget, then the RC 125 is definitely a good option. It looks identical to the bigger RC motorcycles and also offers almost the same frame, suspension and braking hardware. However, if you compare the motorcycle with the latest GIxxer SF 150, it is definitely a more practical motorcycle that offers a comfortable ride and handling quality if you are using it for the daily commute.