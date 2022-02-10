KTM E-Duke Electric Motorcycle In The Works – Confirmed!

KTM is working on a new electric motorcycle, named ‘E-Duke’, which will share its powertrain with the Husqvarna E-Pilen

Pierer Mobility AG, the parent company of KTM and Husqvarna, has revealed that it currently has four electric motorcycles in development, three under the KTM brand and one under Husqvarna. These include E10, Freeride E LV, E-Duke, and E-Pilen. Yes, KTM has confirmed that it is working on an electric version of the Duke!

The company has only revealed minor details about the upcoming KTM E-Duke. It will be powered by a 10 kW electric motor, connected to a 5.5 kWh battery pack, the same as Husqvarna E-Pilen. The latter was unveiled in concept form last year. We expect the underpinnings to be shared between these two e-motorcycles.

The battery will be fixed and not swappable, unlike KTM’s electric dirt bikes. This battery is expected to provide a riding range of up to 100 km on a single charge. Compared to the most powerful electric motorcycle currently on sale in India – Tork Kratos R, with a 9 kW electric motor and a 5 kWh battery – the KTM e-bike has the advantage on paper.

The two brands are yet to finalise a launch date for their electric street motorcycles, but we expect them to go on sale internationally sometime during 2023. Also, Pierer AG revealed that KTM and Bajaj have jointly developed a common 48-volt electric two-wheeler platform, and mass-production of EVs based on said platform is slated to begin in 2022.

Previously, it was believed that this platform would be limited to e-scooters, but it could potentially be a lot more. Does this mean Bajaj will launch its own version of KTM E-Duke and Husqvarna E-Pilen? Well, only time will tell! It should be noted that the design of the electric KTM has been redacted in Pierer AG’s document, but we’re sure that test mules will be sighted soon.

India is an important market for KTM, and with the push for electrification in the auto industry here, we expect E-Duke to go on sale in our market as well. However, the electric KTM will likely take its own sweet time to arrive, as electric mobility is still in the nascent stages in India.

Images for reference only