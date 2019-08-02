KTM Adventure 790 Launched In Indonesia Ahead Of India Launch

The 790 Adventure is based on a completely new platform, powered by a newly developed LC8c 799cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled unit

KTM showcased the 790 Adventure recently at the 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The good news is that the Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer has also revealed the prices of middleweight adventure motorcycle for the Indonesian market. The 790 Adventure is priced at IDR 350,000,000 which translates to Rs 17.19 lakhs in the Indian currency.

The 790 Adventure is built completely from scratch and is powered by a newly developed LC8c, 799cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. The motor paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 94 HP of peak power and 88 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox gets a slipper clutch as standard.

The motorcycle features a ride by wire throttle, multi-level traction control, selectable riding mode and switchable ABS with Enduro mode. The 790 Adventure relies on a 43mm upside-down forks at the front sourced from WP while the rear profile features a monoshock setup.

The 790 Adventure depends on a single 320mm front disc with radially mounted four-piston calipers and a 260mm single rear disc with a two-piston floating caliper. The motorcycle offers an impressive ground clearance of 233mm and has a seat height of 850mm which can further be adjusted for the convenience of the rider. The KTM 790 Adventure has a kerb weight of 189 kilograms (dry).

If we talk about styling the standard variant gets a regular front fender and split seat setup while the R variant in particular features a tall fender and a flat single-piece seat. The motorcycle features a 20-litre fuel tank that promises to offer a decent range to the motorcycle.

KTM has plans to launch the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R variant in India soon. The upcoming motorcycles will compete with the Triumph Tiger 800 XC and the BMW F 850 GS when they are finally launched here.

KTM will most probably import the motorcycles via the CKD route and will source few other parts locally. As far as the pricing is concerned expect KTM to price the upcoming 790 Adventure in between Rs 8-10 lakh (ex-showroom).