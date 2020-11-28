KTM 250 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure – Which One To Buy?

Here, we compare the KTM 250 Adventure with its elder sibling, 390 Adventure, to see how they stack up against each other on paper

The adventure motorcycle market space has been booming in India these days, and manufacturers are rushing to add one in their lineup if they don’t already have one. KTM recently launched the 250 Adventure in the Indian market, as a relatively more affordable alternative to the 390 Adventure. The two motorcycles have a lot of commonalities between them, but there are a few major differences between them as well.

Here, we shall compare both these motorcycles on paper, in terms of design, equipment, and specs, to see how which one is the better buying quotient.

KTM 250 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure – Styling

The styling of these two KTM Adventure bikes is quite similar with only a few differences. The 250 Duke gets a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, similar to the 200 Duke. The 390 Adv, on the other hand, gets a full-LED headlamp setup, which is also seen on the 250 and 390 Duke. The graphics on the body panels are also different on both the bikes.

KTM 250 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure – Features

Both these KTM Adventure bikes offer a lot of equipment, including an adjustable windscreen, knuckle guards, LED taillights, LED indicators, 43mm USD front forks, pre-load adjustable rear monoshock, crash guards, bash plate, a 12-Volt charging socket, and switchable dual-channel ABS.

On the 390 Adv, buyers will also get traction control, riding modes, cornering ABS, and Bluetooth-enabled navigation. Also, the 390 gets a premium multi-colour TFT instrument cluster, while the 250 offers a monochrome LCD instrument cluster.

KTM 250 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure – Specifications

The 250 Adv is powered by the same engine as the 250 Duke – a 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor generates a maximum power of 29.5 PS and 24 Nm. As for the 390 Adv, it shares its engine with the, you guessed it, 390 Duke. This is a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant, which generates a much higher output of 42.3 HP and 37 Nm.

Both these engines come paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper clutch available as well. The 390 Adv, however, also offers bi-directional quickshifter, which is absent on the 250 model. On both the bikes, you get a 100/90 tyre on a 19-inch wheel and a 130/80 tyre on a 17-inch wheel. The wheels are alloy units, and the tyres are tubeless.

KTM 250 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure – Verdict

Here are the most important numbers; the 250 Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.48 lakh, and the 390 Adv is priced at Rs. 3.04 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). For the additional price, you do get a lot more features, but these aren’t features you can’t live without. Also, the 250 Adv offers enough grunt for everyday riding. Unless you have your heart set on buying the 390 only, get the 250 instead and use the remaining money for fuel and go touring!