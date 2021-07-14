KTM 250 Adventure Sees Big Price Drop In India – All Details

For a limited period of time, KTM has slashed the prices of the 250 Adventure in the Indian market, which makes it a pretty sweet deal now

KTM has announced a price cut of around Rs. 25,000 on the 250 Adventure. The motorcycle is now priced at Rs 2,30,003, down from Rs. 2,54,995 (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). This price cut is essentially a special offer, available for only a limited period of time (from 14 July to 31 August).

Thanks to the price cut, the 250 Adventure is priced just a little above the 250 Duke, making it a much more enticing option for budget enthusiasts. There could be several reasons for this price cut, like a decrease in manufacturing costs, etc. It is also possible that the sales of the 250 Adventure aren’t as high as the manufacturer previously expected, and this special offer could help attract more customers.

It should also be noted that Bajaj Auto recently reduced the prices of the Dominar 250 in the Indian market as well, by Rs. 16,500. On the competitors’ side, Yamaha also slashed the prices of the FZ 25 and FZS 25 a while back. These recent price reductions on 250 motorcycles are good news for the average Indian enthusiast.

KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the same as the 250 Duke. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 30 PS and a maximum torque of 24 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. A slipper clutch is available as standard, although an up & down quickshifter is not on offer.

Features on offer include a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, split seats, front bash plate, switchable dual-channel ABS, WP upside-down telescopic front forks, WP rear monoshock, etc. However, the 250 Adventure loses out on traction control and cornering ABS, both of which are available on the 390 Adventure.

The KTM 250 Adventure doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, although price-wise, its closest competitors would be the Royal Enfield Himalayan and BMW G310 GS. As per speculations, Hero MotoCorp is also working on a new 250+cc adventure motorcycle, which would also be a competitor to the KTM Adv.