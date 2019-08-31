KTM 250 Adventure In The Development; Likely Launch Next Year

KTM 250 Adventure will reportedly have plenty in common with the upcoming 390 Adv that is bound for global debut later this year

KTM’s long-awaited 390 Adventure will make global debut at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan in November and it will reportedly be followed by a smaller adventure tourer – a quarter-litre one. As you might have assumed, it will be positioned below the 390 Adventure and be less expensive.

In a similar fashion to the Duke 390 having plenty in common with the 390 Adventure, the 250 Adv will share components with the Duke 250 to keep prices in check. Moreover, it will share its design and some of the mechanicals with the 390 Adventure, as it will be slotted in as a direct descendant.

The KTM 250 Adventure could act as a more direct rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan than the 390 Adventure as the latter will carry an expensive price tag that the Himalayan. Other than the difference in engine and its performance numbers and the resultant kerb weight difference, do not expect much difference between the two Advs.

Additionally, it could lose some of the premium bits like full-colour instrumentation display and LED headlamp to keep the pricing competitive compared to the 390 Adventure. Currently, the Duke 250 uses a 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.

In the 250 Adventure though, the performance figures might stay similar with notable engine tuning and tweaks to the gear ratio to suit off-roading. As the 390 Adv, it could run on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and the suspension setup will certainly have long travel while dual-channel ABS system will likely be offered as standard fitment.

Electronic aids like slipper clutch and other technologies could be part of the package as well. The domestic debut of the 390 Adventure is only expected later this year or in early 2020 and thus its 250 sibling could be more than a year away to cater the needs of the burgeoning adventure motorcycling culture in India.