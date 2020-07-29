Kia’s Upcoming Electric Crossover Spied Alongside Tesla Model 3

The electric crossover based on the Imagine by Kia concept sits on the E-GMP platform and it could have a claimed range of more than 500 km

Kia Motors Corporation announced its ‘Plan S’ strategy with focus on launching eco-friendly vehicles in the mid- and long-term. The South Korean auto major will be launching an all-new dedicated EV next year and it has already been spotted a number of times in its home market of South Korea and elsewhere. The upcoming EV has now been caught on camera testing alongside a Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 is the least expensive Tesla on sale in the international markets and it raised the bar ever since it made its global debut. The Kia EV mule had a Tesla Model 3 in its tow and thus benchmark testing appeared to have been underway. The electrified Kia will derive design inspiration from the Imagine by Kia concept released at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The spy shots do indicate what has been codenamed the CV could have bigger proportions than its main rival the Tesla Model 3. If you look closer, a Toyota Mirai was also part of the convoy. While no official statements have been made yet, the electric crossover could be pitched against the Model 3 with an appreciable battery range on a full charge.

It will be the first model based on the E-GMP platform of Hyundai Motor Group. The dedicated electric vehicle architecture will also be used by Hyundai as the 45 and Prophecy zero-emission models will sit on the same platform. They will have commonalities with the Kia CV as well. Kia seems to be targetting a claimed range of around 500 km and multiple battery configurations could be part of the package.

It must be noted that the Long Range Tesla Model 3 can go up to 620 km on the NEDC cycle. Besides being bigger than the Model 3, the Kia CV will be taller as well allowing for ample interior space to the occupants. The test mule shows the presence of a large greenhouse with sloping roofline and a heavily raked windshield.

Additionally, the front end comprises of the signature Tiger Nose closed grille assembly and the EV rides on fat wheels. The sculpted rear end could boast of wraparound full-width tail lamps and the sporty cuts and creases across the body should not failed to be noticed too.