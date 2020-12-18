Kia To Launch Seltos Based Premium MPV In Early 2022 In India

The seven-seater Kia MPV will have bigger proportions than the Seltos and it will likely be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

Kia Motors India has already said that its primary focus in the domestic market will be on SUV and MPV categories as sedans and hatchbacks do not look to be the priority. The strategy of Kia targeting volume sales with its premium lineup of products is evident from the sales numbers of the recently launched Sonet and its first product, the Seltos mid-size SUV.

Speculations surrounding Kia evaluating a mid-size MPV for India have been there since the middle of last year. According to a latest report emerged on the internet, the South Korean auto major is preparing an all-new seven-seater MPV for local customers and it will be launched in the early parts of 2022. Kia has indeed been enduring good sales tally with the Carnival introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The upcoming mid-size MPV will be positioned below the Carnival and it will reportedly be offered with petrol as well as diesel powertrains. It will be underpinned by the same platform as the Seltos and is shared with the new-gen Hyundai Creta. Thus, it will be slotted between the top-selling MPVs in India – Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Going by the report, it has the capacity to compete directly against the Mahindra Marazzo. The MPV will have bigger dimensions compared to the Seltos that stretches 4,315 mm in length and is said to have a roomy cabin for seven people onboard. Expect the styling to be influenced by the Carnival with the presence of the signature Tiger Nose front grille, a large greenhouse, slender headlamps, wraparound LED tail lamps, etc.

In line with the Seltos and Sonet, it could feature a large horizontally-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s UVO Connect, wireless charging facility, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, push button start/stop, air purifier, around view camera, ventilate front seats, cruise control, ambient lighting, use of premium materials and so on.

One of the highlights of Kia’s existing range is the availability of wide engine options and we no see reason the MPV would not adopt the same strategy. The 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from Seltos could be carried over producing 115 PS and 144 Nm for the former, and 115 PS and 250 Nm for the latter. Both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions will likely be on offer.

Pics for reference only