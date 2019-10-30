Kia To Launch QYi Sub-4m SUV (Venue, Vitara Brezza Rival) In India, Spied

Kia will launch a Hyundai Venue and a Maruti Vitara Brezza rival that has been codenamed QYi and will be debut at the Auto Expo 2020 in a near-production avatar

The SUV segments in the Indian car market are easily among the most lucrative sections of the car bazaar for any carmaker, especially if you take into account new entrants like Kia Motors. No surprise, then, that the South Korean car marque plans to introduce an all-new model in the car market, which has been internally codenamed QYi and will rival the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

So far, Kia Motors India has had a home run of sorts, with its maiden product, the Kia Seltos hitting the sweet spot with the SUV buyers. On the day of Dhanteras, which is known as an auspicious day as per the Hindu mythology to buy new cars, the carmaker sold more than 2,184 units of the Seltos, which, alone, goes on to show the high acceptance that the SUV has garnered in a little span of time.

Next, the automaker plans to introduce another all-new model In the market in order to benefit from the high demand for entry-level cars like that Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Vitara Brezza. With the launch of the new compact SUV, the South Korean brand, which has already made a place for itself with the success of the Seltos, will become much more accessible to the masses.

While not much is known about the aesthetics of the upcoming baby SUV from Kia, it’s quite understandable that the overall proportions and the basic silhouette of the new model will be similar to that of the Hyundai Venue.

That said, the styling uses possessed by the new model will be entirely different from those of the Hyundai Venue and will likely give it a unique distinct identity. Of course, the front-end of the new model would have the signature Tiger Nose grille for the definite connection with the Seltos.

The engine options for the new model will likely include the 120 PS 1.0L T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine from the Venue, along with a 115 PS 1.5L MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 115 PS 1.5L CRDi turbocharged diesel engine as well. All the motors will likely offer a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, while the turbo-petrol unit could also get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option.