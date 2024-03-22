Kia To Hike Prices In April 2024 In India – Sonet, Seltos, Carens

Kia will hike the prices of its Sonet, Seltos and Carens from April 1, 2024 in India in response to rising commodity costs and supply chain issues

Kia India has officially announced that it will be increasing the prices of its mass-market focussed models such as the Sonet, Seltos and Carens from April 1, 2024. The prices will be up by 3 per cent as the decision is said to be a response to the rising costs of commodities and issues related to the supply chain for the Korean manufacturer.

It is the company’s first price adjustment for this calendar year and speaking of which, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head -Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “At Kia, we consistently strive to deliver premium and technologically advanced products to our esteemed customers. However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike”

Kia has emphasized its commitment to customers by absorbing a significant portion of the price increase, aiming to mitigate any substantial impact on their finances. This decision reflects Kia’s dedication to providing accessible vehicles to its clientele. Additionally, Kia has achieved impressive sales figures, totalling nearly 1.16 million units across both Indian and overseas markets.

Leading the charge is its midsize SUV model, the Seltos, which has surpassed 613,000 unit sales. Following closely behind are the Sonet with over 395,000 units sold and the Carens with 159,000 units sold. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units at its Anantapur facility.

Only a few months ago, Kia introduced the facelifted Sonet compact SUV in India. It is planning to bring in more passenger vehicles along the course of this year as the EV9 flagship electric SUV and the new generation Carnival are in the pipeline. The former boasts a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle.

The fourth-generation Carnival and the EV9 have already been caught testing in India. The premium MPV will feature a slew of updates compared to the old model and it will likely go on sale in the coming months.