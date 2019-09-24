Kia Telluride SUV (Fortuner/Endeavour Rival) On The Cards For India

Kia is pondering over bringing the Telluride SUV along with three other models via the CKD route to our shores, The SUV will rival the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in India

After stirring up a storm in the Indian market with the Seltos SUV, Kia Motors is pondering over feasibility studies for four new models for India. All four models are reportedly expected to arrive at our shores through the CKD route. The models in question includes the Soul/Niro electric vehicles, the Telluride Luxury SUV, the Sorento mid-size SUV and Stinger sportscar.

Amidst an imminent slowdown in the automotive industry with a majority of automakers witnessing poor sales, Kia managed to stage a good show with the Seltos. As far as India’s affinity towards SUVs go, the thought of bringing the Telluride into our markets seems to be worth a shot.

Kia launched the Telluride SUV abroad in hopes of taking on dominant SUV players such as Cadillac and GMC. However, in India, it will go up against the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. To begin with, the Telluride is a 7-seat 3-row SUV that is sold in major markets including North America. It shares its platform with the Hyundai Palisade that has been reputed to find a fine balance between a well-mannered urban car and a potent off-roader.

The big-butch silhouette of the SUV is supplemented by its engine which comes in a single option: a 3.8 litre direct-injection V6 petrol with 290 bhp and 355 Nm of peak torque that is put on the tarmac through all four wheels via an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The all-wheel drive set-up comes as standard and the SUV gets multiple drive modes too. In terms of dimensions, the Telluride measures more than the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in terms of length, width and wheelbase, accounting for a spacious cabin.

On the tech side, a 10.25-inch Kia UVO touchscreen takes centre stage on the Telluride’s dashboard, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for connectivity. Wireless phone charging, a total of six USB ports, and multi-Bluetooth connectivity for up to two devices at once are available features. Premium stereo units from Harman/Kardon are also available.

The Kia app allows Telluride cars to communicate with a paired smartphone to deliver “Send-to-Car” options for navigation, and to pre-condition the SUV’s climate control.