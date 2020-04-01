Kia Telluride Bookings Open In India, Expected Price From Rs 25 Lakh

The Kia Telluride will undercut all its rivals including the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the VW Tiguan AllSpace

Kia Motors India has brought in some sort of relief during this nation-wide lockdown that has been enforced to contain the COVID-19 outspread. Kia dealerships across the country have officially started taking bookings for what will be the manufacturer’s third offering in the Indian market, the Telluride. The three-row SUV can be booked for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh, and we expect Kia to start the deliveries of the car once the ongoing lockdown is over.

The Telluride is one of the largest cars that Kia retails globally. It has a length of 5000 mm, a width of 1990 mm, stands 1750 mm tall, and has a 2900 mm long wheelbase. In terms of external design, the Telluride features Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grill up front, along with chunky vertical headlamps with LED DRLs that also take up the front indication.

Just like the front, the rear also follows a neat layout. The SUV sports L shaped LED tail lamps, along with a dual-tone bumper that features a skid plate. The Telluride lettering can be seen in the middle of the tailgate, under the Kia insignia.

The Telluride will be offered with both 7-seat and 8-seat configurations. While the former gets bench-type seats in the second and third row, the latter comes equipped with captain chairs in the middle row. The cabin of the Telluride feels plush. It gets double-stitched, quilted Nappa Leather upholstery along with simulated brushed metal and matte-finished wood inserts.

Under the hood, the Indian-spec Telluride comes plonked with a sole 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine that generates 295 PS of power and 355 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. We also expect an Indian market-specific turbo diesel engine to follow soon later.

In order to own the Telluride right now, you will either have to be living in North America, or wait till the Korean carmaker actually decides to bring the product to the Indian market. For now, all you need to do to be a responsible citizen is stay at home, spend time with your family and enjoy this April Fool’s Day joke.

Jokes aside, we really wish Kia brings the Telluride to the Indian market. However, the Korean carmaker’s flagship SUV will cost about Rs 50 lakh in the country, and will put up against the upcoming MG Gloster.