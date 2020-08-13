Kia Sorento SUV (Compass Rival) Could Launch Next Year In India

Kia Sorento could go on sale next year in India to strengthen the brand’s SUV portfolio as it plans to launch one new model every six months

Kia Motors India has tasted success with the Seltos, its first product for the domestic market. The mid-size SUV was followed by the introduction of the Carnival premium MPV earlier this year and Kia will strengthen its SUV portfolio with the launch of the Sonet compact SUV next month and it has just been unveiled.

Catering to higher volumes, the sub-four-metre SUV will be loaded with premium features and technologies, and it makes us wonder what is next for the South Korean auto major. We can expect Kia to consolidate its SUV portfolio further as it has a premium brand image.

This brings the Sorento into the picture as it could act as a capable rival for Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq and upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross. The latest generation Sorento made its global debut in March 2020 with a host of changes inside and out and it could be the very model heading to India.

Kia appears to launch one new model every six months and thus the Sorento could be introduced within the next one year, as the local debut can be expected in late 2021. As for the exterior, the fourth-gen Kia Sorento has come more in line with the flagship Telluride eight-seater SUV courtesy of a number of revisions.

It features a more prominent Tiger Nose front grille embellished in chrome, sleeker LED headlamps, more appealing LED Daytime Running Lights, sportier front bumper with fog lamps, shorter overhangs, wider air inlet, vertically installed LED tail lamps, SORENTO wording inscribed on the boot and redesigned rear bumper among other changes.

The cabin boasts a large 10.12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, layered dashboard with upmarket finishes, central console with vertical air conditioning vents, new leather-wrapped steering wheel, digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, etc.

As for the powertrain, the 2020 Kia Sorento uses a number of engines globally including a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack and a 44.2 kW electric motor. The combined power output stands at 230 PS and 350 Nm torque. For improved performance and efficiency, it gains Continuously Variable Valve Duration tech.