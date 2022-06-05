Kia Sonet Vs Nissan Magnite – Specs & Latest Price Comparison

Check out our concise comparison – technical specifications and prices – between two popular compact SUVs – Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite

The compact SUV segment is one of the most hotly contested spaces in the Indian market, with some brilliant options on sale here. Compact SUVs offer good practicality and comfort, while still being frugal to run and easy to drive. Kia Sonet is one of the most popular vehicles in this segment, and Nissan Magnite also has a strong demand among buyers.

Here, we have briefly compared Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite, in terms of price and engine specifications.

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite – Engine specifications

Kia Sonet is available with three engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol unit, a 1.0L turbocharged petrol unit, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel unit. The transmission choices include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite – specifications comparison (petrol engines) Specs Kia Sonet (petrol) Nissan Magnite Engine size 1.2-litre / 1.0-litre 1.0-litre / 1.0-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol / Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol Naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol / Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol Max. power 83 PS / 120 PS 72 PS / 100 PS Max. torque 115 Nm / 172 Nm 96 Nm (NA petrol)/ 160 Nm (turbo-petrol MT), 152 Nm (turbo-petrol CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT (1.2L) / 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT (1.0L) 5-speed MT (NA petrol) / 5-speed MT, CVT (turbo-petrol)

As for Nissan Magnite, it gets two petrol engine options, both 1.0-litre in size. One is a naturally aspirated motor, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The other is a turbocharged mill, which is available with a choice between a 5-speed manual and a CVT. Unlike Kia’s compact crossover, Nissan doesn’t offer any diesel engine options.

Kia Sonet – other engine options (diesel) Specs Kia Sonet Engine size 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 100 PS (MT version) / 115 PS (AT version) Max. torque 240 Nm (MT version) / 250 Nm (AT version) Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite – Price comparison

The price of Kia Sonet ranges from Rs. 7.15 lakh to Rs. 13.09 lakh for the petrol variants, and from Rs. 8.89 lakh to Rs. 13.69 lakh for the diesel variants. Also, Kia’s little crossover is one of the best-equipped sub-4-metre SUVs in the Indian market.

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite – price comparison (petrol variants) Kia Sonet (1.2L petrol variants) Nissan Magnite (1.0L NA petrol variants) – Rs. 5.88 lakh (XE) Rs. 7.15 lakh (HTE) Rs. 6.80 lakh (XL) – Rs. 7.27 lakh (XV Executive) Rs. 8.15 lakh (HTK) Rs. 7.42 lakh (XV) – Rs. 7.58 lakh (XV Dual-tone) Rs. 9.05 lakh (HTK Plus) Rs. 8.15 lakh (XV Premium) – Rs. 8.31 lakh (XV Premium Dual-tone)

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite – price comparison (petrol variants) Kia Sonet (1.0L petrol variants) Nissan Magnite (1.0L turbo-petrol variants) – Rs. 7.93 lakh (XL), Rs. 8.91 lakh (CVT XL) – Rs. 8.01 lakh (XV Executive), Rs. 9.10 lakh (CVT XV Executive) – Rs. 8.78 lakh (XV), Rs. 9.68 lakh (CVT XV) Rs. 9.99 lakh (HTK Plus iMT) Rs. 8.94 lakh (XV Dual-tone), Rs. 9.84 lakh (CVT XV Dual-tone) Rs. 10.79 lakh (HTX iMT), Rs. 11.39 lakh (HTX DCT) Rs. 9.33 lakh (XV Premium), Rs. 10.20 lakh (CVT XV Premium) Rs. 11.19 lakh (Anniversary Edition iMT), Rs. 11.79 lakh (Anniversary Edition DCT) Rs. 9.49 lakh (XV Premium Dual-tone), Rs. 10.36 lakh (CVT XV Premium Dual-tone) Rs. 12.09 lakh (HTX Plus iMT) Rs. 9.53 lakh (XV Premium Opt), Rs. 10.40 lakh (CVT XV Premium Opt) Rs. 12.45 lakh (GTX Plus iMT), Rs. 13.09 lakh (GTX Plus DCT) Rs. 9.69 lakh (XV Premium Opt Dual-tone), Rs. 10.56 lakh (CVT XV Premium Opt Dual-tone)

Kia Sonet (diesel variants) Rs. 8.89 lakh (HTE) Rs. 9.69 lakh (HTK) Rs. 10.35 lakh (HTK Plus) Rs. 11.19 lakh (HTX), Rs. 11.99 lakh (HTX AT) Rs. 11.59 lakh (Anniversary Edition MT), Rs. 12.39 lakh (Anniversary Edition AT) Rs. 12.49 lakh (HTX Plus) Rs. 12.85 lakh (GTX Plus), Rs. 13.69 lakh (GTX Plus AT)

In comparison, Nissan Magnite is much more affordable, which prices ranging from Rs. 5.88 lakh to Rs. 10.56 lakh. It is a lot of equipment on offer as well, which is impressive considering the price. Kia is much more premium in comparison, but Nissan is better value for money.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi