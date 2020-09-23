Kia Sonet Vs Ford EcoSport – Specifications & Features Comparison

The Ford EcoSport was the first sub-4m SUV to be launched in the Indian market, while the Kia Sonet is the latest one to join the segment

Kia Motors recently launched the Sonet sub-4m SUV in the Indian market, and the car has become the latest offering to join the actively occupied list of sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market. The space now consists of a total of 6 cars from different manufacturers, and will only get busier in the months to come.

The Sonet is undoubtedly one of the most value-for-money sub-compact SUVs in the market, but how does the newly launched Kia car fare against the Ford EcoSport; which was originally the first sub-4m SUV in the country? Here’s a detailed specifications comparison between the two to help you find the answer –

Dimensions

The Kia Sonet measures 3998 mm in length, 1765 mm in width, stands 1642 mm tall (with roof rails) and gets a 2500 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Ford EcoSport has a length of 3998 mm, a width of 1765 mm, a height of 1647 mm (w/o roof rails) and a 2519 mm long wheelbase.

Kia Sonet Ford EcoSport Length 3995 mm 3998 mm Width 1790 mm 1765 mm (w/o outside mirrors) Height 1642 mm (with roof rails) 1647 mm (w/o roof rails) Wheelbase 2500 mm 2519 mm

This means that the Ford EcoSport is marginally longer than the Kia Sonet, and the former also has a longer wheelbase. While the Sonet is wider than the EcoSport, the latter is taller than the former, even without its roof rails.

Powertrains

The Kia Sonet is offered with two different petrol powertrains which include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit, as well as a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit. The former is rated at 83 PS/115 Nm, while the latter puts out 120 PS power and 172 Nm torque.

While the 1.2-litre engine can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the 1.0-litre TGDi motor is offered with a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch auto.

Kia also offers the Sonet with a 1.5-litre oil burner, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter auto. The diesel engine puts out 100 PS and 240 Nm when had with the 6 MT, while it produces 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque when coupled with the 6 AT.

Kia Sonet Ford EcoSport Powertrain 1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol/

1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.5-litre 3-cyl petrol Power 83 PS/

120 PS 122 PS Torque 115 Nm/

172 Nm 149 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The Ford EcoSport’s 1.5-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine on the other hand belts out 122 PS of maximum power, as well as 149 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine which is rated at 100 PS/215 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the petrol also gets an optional 6-step AT.

Kia Sonet Ford EcoSport Powertrain 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel 1.5-litre 4-cyl diesel Power 100 PS (6 MT)/

115 PS (6 AT) 100 PS Torque 240 Nm (6 MT)/

250 Nm (6 AT) 215 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/

6-speed AT 5-speed MT

Features

In terms of features, the Kia Sonet is truly the leader in the segment. The car’s equipment list consists of an electric sunroof, Bose premium sound system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, UVO connected car-tech, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, LED Sound Mood Light, an air-purifier with display etc.

However, the Ford EcoSport isn’t much behind either. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass connectivity, cruise control, paddle shifters (AT only), an electric sunroof, HID headlamps with LED DRLs, multi-colour footwell ambient lighting, puddle lamps, leather steering wheel and more.

Safety

On the safety front, Kia has equipped the Sonet with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, drive modes and traction control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Brake Assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera as well as front and rear parking sensors.

The Ford EcoSport’s safety suite consists of front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency braking indicator, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, Emergency Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System and Hill Launch Assist.

Price

Kia has priced the Sonet between Rs 6.71 – 11.99 lakh, making it one of the most affordable sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market. On the other hand, the Ford EcoSport currently retails at a starting price of Rs 8.17 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.71 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Ford EcoSport exists in the Indian market since 2013, and has only received one facelift in this time period. However, Ford has continued to timely update the car with new features and powertrains, in order to keep up with the competition. Its bold and rugged styling has aged pretty well.

The Kia Sonet on the other hand, is all-new. Its quirky yet stylish design is being well-appreciated, and its equipment list is unmatched by any other car in the segment. The plethora of powertrains, as well as a diesel-auto option, further help build its case.