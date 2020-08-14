Kia Sonet To Get 4 Engine And 5 Transmission Options Upon Launch

Kia Sonet will be launched in the coming weeks with 17 variants and 8 colour options; will boast segment first features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen

Kia Motors India will be launching its third product for the domestic market in the coming weeks and it was recently unveiled. The Sonet compact SUV is one of the highly anticipated launches in recent times and it will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V upon arrival.

The Sonet has plenty in common with the Hyundai Venue including the powertrain options but it will be more feature-packed and has a more captivating exterior. According to a recent report emerged on the internet, the five-seater will be sold in two petrol and two diesel engine options. A 1.2-litre MPI petrol motor kicking out 83 PS and 115 Nm is said to be offered in HTE, HTK and HTK+ trims.

It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The smaller 1.0-litre SmartStream T-GDI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will produce 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque and it will be hooked with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. The iMT, recently introduced in Venue, can be had in HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ trims.

The range-topping DCT will be retailed in HTK+ and GTX+ trims reportedly. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDI WGT oil-burner will kick out 100 PS and 240 Nm and it will be linked with only a six-speed manual while the same engine with VGT tech will be able to generate 115 PS and 250 Nm as in the Seltos and Creta. It will be mated to a six-speed torque converter AT.

The former will be available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ trims and the latter in only HTK+ and GTX+ trims. The Sonet measures a length of 3,995 mm, width of 1,790 mm, height of 1,647 mm while the wheelbase length stands at 2,500 mm and the unladen ground clearance is at 211 mm.

The bootspace volume is rated at 392 litres and the fuel tank can hold 45 litres. The paint schemes in which Kia Sonet will be offered are Beige Gold, Intelligency Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Steel Silver and Clear White, besides two-tone options.