Kia Sonet Sets A New Benchmark In Compact SUV Class

Kia Sonet is retailed with three engine options and a packed features list that offers a host of equipment to raise the bar higher in the compact SUV segment

Kia Motors India Limited launched its first sub-four-metre vehicle in India just a while ago as the Sonet entered the domestic market with much fanfare. The compact SUV’s conceptual version made its global debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then, its showroom premiere was eagerly anticipated. Following the success of the bigger Seltos, the Sonet has really set its apart compared to its competitors.

Both the SUVs contributed in Kia posting a massive 84 per cent sales growth in October 2020 as the South Korean manufacturer has really evolved as a promising UV player in a very short span of time. As expected, the reservations for the Kia Sonet shot through the roof as 6,523 bookings were made in the very first day as it set a new record.

The bookings went past the 50,000 mark within two months of its launch as it averaged two bookings every three minutes when put into context. In its first month of sales, the Sonet rose to the top of the sales charts in the compact SUV segment by beating main rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai, and is expected to put on a good show in the coming months due to a number of reasons.

Kia has followed a striking design philosophy with the Sonet and it resulted in the five-seater becoming one of the best-looking SUVs in the segment. The front end comprises of the traditional Tiger Nose grille, sharp headlamp assembly with integrated LED DRLs, sporty front bumper, chrome accents, faux scoops, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps having a full-width look, and so on.

Besides styling, the department where the Kia Sonet really impressed the buyers is the powertrain. Kia has made sure no customers’ requirements are left unattended as the Sonet is retailed with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

It must be noted that the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in diesel is a segment-first feature while the smaller and powerful turbocharged petrol engine can be had with a seven-speed DCT. With a wide engine range, Kia has made sure that the interior is as appealing as the exterior as the equipment list certainly brims with features pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety and connectivity.

The range-topping GT Line variant has red interior accents to complement the sporty design found on the outside. Some of the features offered in the Kia Sonet are segment first in nature, as the large 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, life traffic, air purifier with virus protection, seven-seater Bose audio, and ventilated front seats are available.

Other highlights include wireless charger, multiple driving modes, traction modes, ambient mood lighting, remote engine start, 4.2-inch coloured instrumentation, and UVO Connect with specifically curated 57 in-car connectivity features like AI-based voice recognition, OTR updates and so on. The Sonet has certainly upped the ante in the compact SUV segment with sporty design and cabin as well as a brimmed features list.

The sub-four-metre SUV is also fuel economical and it has enough grunt to take on the highways, if the powerful turbo gasoline engine producing 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque is chosen.

It will be interesting to see how Sonet performs in the sales charts in the coming months and it has all the ingredients to maintain its consistency all along.