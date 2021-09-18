Kia Sonet Rival Citroen C3 Officially Revealed – 5 Things To Know

Check out our list of the top five things you should know about the recently-revealed 2022 Citroen C3 compact crossover

French carmaker Citroen entered the Indian car market last year with the C5 Aircross SUV. Now, the company has unveiled its second offering for our country – C3. Although Citroen isn’t officially calling it an SUV, the C3 will compete in the hotly contested sub-4-metre SUV segment in India.

There are plenty of noteworthy details about the upcoming Citroen C3, and here, we have detailed the top five things that you should know about it.

1. Exterior

Citroen C3 is a good-looking vehicle, with some design inspiration from the C5 Aircross. It gets vertically split headlamps at the front, along with a sporty bumper. The chrome highlights on the nose form the brand’s Chevron logo and integrate into the headlights. At the sides, we see a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, while the rear section features wraparound taillights. The vehicle gets thick black cladding all around, silver-finished bash plates on the front and rear bumpers, and a pair of roof rails.

2. Interior

The cabin of the C3 has a premium design, with bright-coloured accents. The highlight of the dashboard is a free-standing infotainment touchscreen, with funky AC vents below and HVAC controls further below. The side AC vents get shapely housings, which enhances the overall chic look of the cabin.

3. Features and equipment

The C3 will offer plenty of useful and impressive features, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, USB charging sockets, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, and connected car tech. It will also get smartphone clamps on the dashboard and a storage compartment in the centre console.

4. Expected Powertrains

Citroen is yet to reveal the powertrain options of the C3, but speculations suggest it will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This could be a flex-fuel engine, capable of running on ethanol-blended fuel. The vehicle will likely get both manual and automatic transmission options. An electric version is expected to arrive as well in the future.

5. Expected launch

Citroen C3 is expected to launch in the Indian market during the first half of 2022. Upon arrival, it will go against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc. The prices will be revealed at the time of launch, but we expect them to be extremely competitive, as the manufacturer has stated that the C3 will be 90 per cent localised.