Kia Sonet Launching Today, Waiting Period And Expected Price Details Here

The Kia Sonet is anticipated to witness a heavy customer demand, at least initially, resulting in long waiting periods for the vehicle

Kia Motors is finally going to launch its highly-anticipated subcompact SUV, the Sonet, today in India. The vehicle has already managed to garner a healthy amount of pre-bookings, and it seems like the Sonet might have the same success that the Seltos had in India. That said, the Sonet might also suffer from the biggest gripe consumers initially had with the Seltos – a high waiting period.

Due to high consumer demand – much higher than Kia anticipated – the Seltos had racked up a huge number of bookings in India. As a result, the waiting period for the SUV extended up to 5 months! The South Korean carmaker was able to reduce the waiting period later though. As for the Sonet, we expect it to have the same overwhelming initial response in our market.

According to our source, the waiting period of the Sonet will go up to 3 months for select variants (even more in a few towns and cities). The average waiting period will be around 6 weeks, which is quite a lot, in all honesty. These, however, is only anticipatory figures, based on initial demand. We expect the company to ramp up production in the near future, if demand for the Sonet continues to be strong.

Interestingly, it will be the lower trim levels which will have the longest waiting period. Also, customers have shown a lot of interest in the automatic variants. According to the source, both the turbo-diesel and turbo-petrol automatic models have attracted a lot of buyers.

It is interesting to see that the demand for diesel-powered vehicles still continues to be strong, despite their high price tags in the BS6-era. The Kia Sonet expected to be priced between Rs. 6.6 lakh to Rs. 12.55 lakh for the petrol models (1.2L and 1.0L turbo). For the diesel (1.5L) variants, the price likely to range from Rs. 8.0 lakh to Rs. 12.9 lakh.

Kia Sonet Expected Prices (1.2L Petrol) Trim Levels 1.2-litre Petrol (5-speed MT) HTE Rs. 6.6 lakh HTK Rs. 7.0 lakh HTK+ Rs. 7.7 lakh

Kia Sonet Expected Prices (1.0L Petrol) Trim Levels 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol (6-speed iMT) 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol (7-speed DCT) HTK+ Rs. 9.0 lakh Rs. 10.15 lakh HTX Rs. 9.8 lakh – HTX+ Rs. 10.5 lakh – GTX+ Rs. 11.4 lakh Rs. 12.55 lakh

Kia Sonet Expected Prices (1.5L Diesel) Trim Levels 1.5-litre Diesel (6-speed MT) 1.5-litre Diesel (6-speed AT) HTE Rs. 8.0 lakh – HTK Rs. 8.5 lakh – HTK+ Rs. 9.6 lakh Rs. 10.5 lakh HTX Rs. 10.5 lakh – HTX+ Rs. 11.3 lakh – GTX+ Rs. 12.1 lakh Rs. 12.9 lakh

*All prices mentioned here are expected, ex-showroom (New Delhi)

The Kia Sonet will compete with its cousin, the Hyundai Venue (with which it shares its architecture and powertrains), along with Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and even the upcoming Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The Sonet’s launch is just a few hours away, so stay tuned to Gaadiwaadi.com for further updates.