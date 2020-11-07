Kia Sonet HTK Plus Vs HTX Variants Comparison – Exclusive Video

We compare Kia Sonet’s HTK Plus and HTX trim levels, to see how the two stack up against each other in terms of design, features, and pricing

Kia Sonet was launched in the Indian market recently, and it has already become one of the most popular sub-4-metre SUVs in the country. The vehicle is available in a total of six trim levels – HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and GTX Plus. Out of these, the HTK Plus and the HTX trims are the highest selling variants.

Here, we have a detailed comparison of these two trims, in terms of design, features, pricing, etc, to see what the differences are between the two, and which variant would be better for you, if you’re planning to buy a Sonet in the near future.

Kia Sonet HTK Plus Vs HTX Trim Comparison – Design and Styling

In terms of exterior design, there plenty of differences between the two models. The HTK Plus trim level gets halogen headlamps and projector fog lamps at the front, with a silver-finished skid plate at the bottom of the front bumper. At the rear, it gets a dual-tone bumper (silver-finished skid plate) and a single-piece taillight design (bulb, not LED). Other than that, it also gets roof rails, shark fin antenna, and LED turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs.

The HTX variant has the same styling, but gets a few changes, like all-LED lighting (headlights, turn indicators, and taillights), chrome-plated door handles, silver garnish on the doors, and fake dual exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper. Overall, it looks much more premium than the HTK Plus variant.

As for the cabin, the HTK Plus variant gets an all-black interior with fabric seats and silver finish on the AC vents. The HTX variant is slightly better looking, with its dual-tone interior theme (Beige & Black) and semi leatherette seat upholstery, along with leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob.

Kia Sonet HTK Plus Vs HTX Trims Comparison – Equipment and Features

In terms of features, the HTK Plus Trims gets automatic climate control, electrically operated ORVMs, one-touch window operation (driver’s side), rear defogger, rear parcel tray, and reverse parking camera. You also get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. There are a few features that are exclusive to the ‘DCT’ variant, which includes ESC, HAC, VSM, Brake Assist, Driving modes, and Traction control.

On the HTX model, you get all the standard features of the HTK Plus trim, with the addition of ISOFIX child seat mounts, electric sunroof, push-button start, cruise control, rear centre armrest, and adjustable rear headrests. There are plenty of other features which are common on both variants, like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, disc brakes (front wheels), 16-inch steel wheels (with wheel caps), power windows, rear AC vents, keyless entry, remote central locking, and follow-me-home headlights.

Kia Sonet HTK Plus Vs HTX Trim Comparison – Engine and Transmission

The HTK Plus is the highest trim level which offers the 1.2-litre powertrain. This motor generates a maximum power of 83 PS and a peak torque of 115 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Other than that, both the trim levels are available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine option or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine.

The 1.0L turbo-petrol motor is available with a maximum power of 120 PS and 172 Nm, and can be bought with either a 6-speed iMT or 7-DCT transmission. The 1.5L turbo-diesel mill is available in two states of tune; when paired to the 6-speed manual transmission, the engine develops 100 PS and 240 Nm, and when mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, it generates 115 PS and 250 Nm.

Kia Sonet HTK Plus Vs HTX Trim Comparison – Price

Kia Sonet Price List (HTK Plus and HTX) Engine and Gearbox HTK Plus HTX 1.2L Petrol 5-Speed MT Rs. 8.45 lakh – 1.5L Diesel 6-Speed MT Rs. 9.49 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh 1.5 Diesel 6-Speed AT Rs. 10.39 lakh – 1.0L Petrol 6-Speed iMT Rs. 9.49 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh 1.0L Petrol 7-Speed DCT Rs. 10.49 lakh –

The price of the Kia Sonet is rather affordable, considering all the bells and whistles it offers. The price of HTK Plus variant ranges from Rs. 8.45 lakh to Rs. 10.49 lakh. As for the HTX variant, it is only available with either the turbo-petrol manual or the turbo-diesel manual version, both priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh.