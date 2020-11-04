Kia Sonet HTE (Base Variant) Vs HTK (Mid-Level Variant) Comparison – Video

Just like the Seltos, Kia is offering the Sonet in two trim levels, namely HT Line and GT Line, both of which are further divided into a total of 23 different variants

The Sonet marked Kia’s entry into the sub-4m SUV segment, and the car climbed to the top of the segment sales charts in no time. In October 2020, the Sonet went on to become the second best-selling sub-compact SUV in the Indian market, with a sale of over 11,721 units.

While the Sonet’s top-end variants have been packed up to the brim with features, it’s the base HTE trim that made headlines upon the car’s arrival, thanks to its aggressive pricing. However, is the entry-level HTE variant actually value for your money, or should you slightly increase your budget and go for the HTK trim?

Take a look at this detailed comparison video of the aforementioned two variants of the Kia Sonet to find out which one will be better suited according to your requirements –

First things first, both the Sonet HTE and HTK are offered with the 1.2-litre NA petrol (83 PS/115 Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/240 Nm) powertrains, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed manual transmission respectively. No automatic transmission is offered with either of the two variants.

On the outside, the only visual difference between the two cars is the tyre size. The HTE variant gets 195/65 R15 tyres, while the HTK trim gets 215/60 R16 units. Both are steel wheels with wheel caps. On the inside, the base HTE variant gets a 3.5-inch mono colour MID, front power windows, front and rear USB charging ports, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, rear AC vents, front adjustable headrests and tilt adjust for steering wheel.

Over the HTE trim, the HTK variant gets a 2 DIN audio system with 4 speakers, UVO Lite Bluetooth remote control app, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear power windows, follow-me-home headlamps and a sunglass holder as well.

The HTE variant has been priced at Rs 6.71 lakh for the petrol version, while the diesel-powered HTE will set you back by Rs 8.05 lakh. On the other hand, the Sonet HTK petrol costs Rs 7.59 lakh, whereas the HTK diesel retails at Rs 8.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).