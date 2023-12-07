Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch: New Details

The Kia Sonet Facelift will get ADAS, rear disc brakes, powered driver’s seat, 360-degree parking camera, a diesel manual powertrain option and more

Kia India is ready to launch the Sonet Facelift on 14th December and we have got our hands on some new details. While the official debut is still a week away, the Korean carmaker’s pre-launch marketing campaign is in full flow, revealing new information in a phased manner to build up the hype.

In the latest development, the official brochure of the Kia Sonet Facelift has been leaked online, thereby letting out all the important details including new features, powertrain and variants amongst others. Starting with the features, the leaked brochure suggests that the Kia Sonet Facelift will get level 1 ADAS tech with 8 features including Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist and more.

This is the same suite we get on the Hyundai Venue. The facelift also adds a four-way electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, again similar to what we get in its Korean cousin Venue. In addition to this, rear disc brakes and a 360-degree parking camera system are also a part of the package in the higher trims.

The updated Sonet will also sport a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s cockpit, the same unit we saw on the Seltos Facelift. The sub-4-meter SUV will also get the addition of first-in-segment traction modes, namely, Sand, Mud and Wet. These will only be offered with the automatic variants along with existing drive modes.

In the powertrain department, Kia has brought back the proper manual transmission with the 1.5 litre CRDi diesel engine. We expect the same to be followed for the Seltos and Carens. Apart from this, the 1.0-litre tGDi petrol and 1.2-litre Smartstream petrol are retained in the same state of tune, mated to the familiar set of gearbox options.

The variant line-up and nomenclature remain the same, however, few features have been rejigged and all the trims seem better loaded than before. The alloy wheels are also new and there are 3 different designs on offer, depending on the variant. Moreover, a new Pewter Olive paint scheme has been added to the already vibrant colour palette. The Xclusive Matte-Graphite colour is reserved for the top-rung X-Line variant.

Spy Source: Adi Zone