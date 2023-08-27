Kia Sonet Facelift And New-Gen Carnival India Launch Next Year

Kia India gears up for thrilling new launches – Sonet facelift with stylish upgrades and the new-gen Carnival with a complete makeover

In an exciting development for Indian car shoppers, Kia Motors is all set to unveil the revamped Sonet and introduce the eagerly awaited new-generation Carnival in the Indian market. These launches, scheduled to happen soon, promise a blend of style, technology, and innovation that Kia has come to be known for.

Kia Sonet facelift, slated for release towards the end of the year, is generating considerable buzz. The latest spy shots offer a sneak peek into its refreshed design. Partially camouflaged, the Sonet reveals a host of exciting updates, including distinctive L-shaped LED DRLs and a new headlamp cluster. Complementing these are new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and vertically aligned LED taillights inspired by Kia’s latest design language.

While details about the interior remain scarce, we anticipate a redesigned dashboard housing a futuristic dual-screen setup. This setup is expected to incorporate a fully digital instrument console alongside a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system. Enthusiasts can also anticipate cutting-edge features such as a dashcam, an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, and refreshed upholstery.

Moving up the Kia lineup, the new-generation Carnival is poised to make its entry into the premium MPV segment later, perhaps next year. After retiring the third-generation Carnival due to the conclusion of its product lifecycle, Kia is set to re-enter the market with a bang. The facelifted fourth-gen Carnival, which debuted as the Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023, boasts substantial styling changes.

Notable styling cues from the Seltos facelift are expected to make their way onto the new Carnival, including connected L-shaped tail lamps and Kia’s signature Star Map lighting. Kia’s India CEO, Taejin Park, emphasized the brand’s commitment to bringing the latest and best models to the Indian market, ensuring that outdated styles are avoided.

Apart from the visual updates, the new Carnival is primed to offer the highest level of comfort, convenience, and technology. As Kia is likely to adopt the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, the new Carnival’s pricing is expected to reflect its enhanced offering, although it is projected to be higher than its predecessor’s. This will position the new Carnival just below the Toyota Vellfire, with no direct rival in sight.